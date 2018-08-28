Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Come on Super Blues fans - your team needs you now more than ever.

New Ipswich town boss Paul Lambert will have his first game in charge against Preston tomorrow and the club faithful believe that a new manager can give them the boost they need to avoid a relegation dogfight.

But the fans will be vital this weekend if the Blues – who have just one win in their opening 15 league games and the worst goal difference in the league – are to overcome a club a few places above them and avoid being cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

Terry Hunt, writer of our weekly North Stander column, sees qualities in Lambert that will help turn the tide for Ipswich.

He said: “The arrival of Paul Lambert will hopefully signal a new start for a Ipswich Town after a difficult couple of years under Mick McCarthy and a dreadful start to the season with Paul Hurst as manager.

“Lambert has the managerial experience we so badly need to get us out of a real mess. I’m sure the players will respond to his man-management skills and it’s crucial that the fans get right behind the new manager and his team – starting with the six-pointer against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday.”

Relegation is still unlikely – Town have not played in the third tier of English football since 1957, when Sir Alf Ramsey led them to promotion from Division Three South. In the 61 years since, the club has had success domestically and lifted the UEFA Cup, and while fans are not expecting to return to those riches overnight, there is optimism the Blues will survive the drop.

Colin Kreidewolf has been a loyal Ipswich Town fan for 53 years. He said: “I am feeling positive in the sense that we have made a change and hopefully it is early enough to make a difference to this season.”

He drew comparisons to the start of the Mick McCarthy era but pointed out Lambert does not have an option to bring in loan players until January.

“Lambert has made reference to the youth and it will be good to see better use of them. That could be the secret to our success,” he said.

Also buoyant was Paul Munnings, a season ticket holder for 20 years. He said: “There’s always a chance of the ‘new manager effect’ helping us bounce back. Preston have been struggling lately too. It could be a 3-0 win!”