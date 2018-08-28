Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

PUBLISHED: 06:19 02 November 2018

Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Come on Super Blues fans - your team needs you now more than ever.

New Ipswich town boss Paul Lambert will have his first game in charge against Preston tomorrow and the club faithful believe that a new manager can give them the boost they need to avoid a relegation dogfight.

But the fans will be vital this weekend if the Blues – who have just one win in their opening 15 league games and the worst goal difference in the league – are to overcome a club a few places above them and avoid being cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

Terry Hunt, writer of our weekly North Stander column, sees qualities in Lambert that will help turn the tide for Ipswich.

Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “The arrival of Paul Lambert will hopefully signal a new start for a Ipswich Town after a difficult couple of years under Mick McCarthy and a dreadful start to the season with Paul Hurst as manager.

“Lambert has the managerial experience we so badly need to get us out of a real mess. I’m sure the players will respond to his man-management skills and it’s crucial that the fans get right behind the new manager and his team – starting with the six-pointer against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday.”

Relegation is still unlikely – Town have not played in the third tier of English football since 1957, when Sir Alf Ramsey led them to promotion from Division Three South. In the 61 years since, the club has had success domestically and lifted the UEFA Cup, and while fans are not expecting to return to those riches overnight, there is optimism the Blues will survive the drop.

Colin Kreidewolf has been a loyal Ipswich Town fan for 53 years. He said: “I am feeling positive in the sense that we have made a change and hopefully it is early enough to make a difference to this season.”

Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He drew comparisons to the start of the Mick McCarthy era but pointed out Lambert does not have an option to bring in loan players until January.

“Lambert has made reference to the youth and it will be good to see better use of them. That could be the secret to our success,” he said.

Also buoyant was Paul Munnings, a season ticket holder for 20 years. He said: “There’s always a chance of the ‘new manager effect’ helping us bounce back. Preston have been struggling lately too. It could be a 3-0 win!”

Topic Tags:

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

25 minutes ago Andy Warren
Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Yesterday, 20:56 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is confident he will save the club from relegation and insists he hopes to stay in charge for years to come.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

6 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Follow live coverage of Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM as Lambert, new staff and Milne all face questions

Yesterday, 17:44 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is taking questions at the Supporters' Club AGM. Photo: Ross Halls

It’s the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM tonight and new boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Video ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

Yesterday, 16:22 Andy Warren
Skipper Luke Chambers applauds fans after the final whistle against West Ham in July. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst’s departure, Paul Lambert’s arrival and the mood in the Ipswich Town camp ahead of a vital clash against Preston this weekend.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal in the cup and progress in Europe

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
On this day in 2000, Town knocked Arsenal out of the Worthington Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and there’s plenty of cup games included today, from a League Cup win over Arsenal to UEFA Cup success in Sweden.

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Six years ago to this day, Ipswich Town appointed Mick McCarthy to get them out of trouble. STUART WATSON looks at the symmetry between then and now.

Video ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Wed, 17:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert knows Ipswich Town will need ‘a little bit of help’ in January but doesn’t believe the squad needs a radical overhaul once the transfer window opens.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Joe Royle’s reign begins with a win in Europe

Wed, 15:00 Ross Halls
Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and somewhat suitably, today features the first game in charge for a much-loved former Blues boss.

Video ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Wed, 13:04 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has been impressed with the attitude of his Ipswich Town players during his first few days at the club’s Playford Road training base.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Organised crime gang carried out £2m worth of burglaries across East Anglia

A crime gang comitted burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Video WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Video ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

Skipper Luke Chambers applauds fans after the final whistle against West Ham in July. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24