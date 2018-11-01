Felixstowe hockey talent Walsh picked for England

Felixstowe's Sam Walsh is the first hockey player from Felixstowe to be picked for England. Picture: HELEN RUDD Archant

A Felixstowe teenager is celebrating becoming the first hockey player from the town to be picked for England.

Sam Walsh, 15, a student at Felixstowe Academy who plays for the town’s hockey club, has been called up for the national under 16 squad.

Sam said: “I am still in shock at the thought of being selected to play for England. I am very proud to be able to represent my club and my town and I am so thankful for all of the support I’ve had to get here, from my parents and teachers to my coaches and my sponsors.

“I can’t wait for my England kit to arrive and see it is real!”

Andrew Rowdon from the Rotary Club of Felixstowe, who sponsor Sam, added: We are thrilled to be able to support Sam realising his dream to represent England.

“He has achieved so much for his 15 years – and more than any other player in Felixstowe’s history.”