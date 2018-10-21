Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Not good enough, out of their depth and destined for the drop – prove us all wrong Hurst and players

PUBLISHED: 13:29 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:24 21 October 2018

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town returned to the bottom of the Championship table with a 2-0 home defeat to QPR yesterday. Blues reporter STUART WATSON gives his considered verdict.

Toto Nsiala looks resigned as he appeals to the referee after catching Eberechi Eze (not pictured) in the penalty area. Photo: Steve WallerToto Nsiala looks resigned as he appeals to the referee after catching Eberechi Eze (not pictured) in the penalty area. Photo: Steve Waller

Not good enough. A manager and players out of their depth. A team destined for the drop.

There, I’ve said it. Because, let’s be honest, that’s what everyone is now thinking.

Please, Paul Hurst and co, take these words as intended. They are written not with any sense of glee but, quite frankly, out of desperation.

MORE: Northstander: I really can see us being relegated. So does Evans stick or twist?

Paul, you stuck pre-season predictions of relegation up on the wall when in charge of Shrewsbury and scrawled ‘we are rubbish’ on them as a motivational tool. Do so again if you must.

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers contemplate defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve WallerCole Skuse and Luke Chambers contemplate defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Saturday certainly was rubbish.

The prior entertaining 3-2 win at Swansea was meant to relieve the growing mental pressure and provide a springboard. But after a long run up over an international break, Town produced a painful belly flop to agonising looks.

MORE: ‘I’ll take my responsibility but the players have to take theirs as well’ – Hurst after QPR loss

A soft, insipid and uninspiring 2-0 home defeat to QPR had me, for the first time, beginning to seriously question a previously deep-rooted belief that things would eventually come good.

I had scoffed when others jumped, in my mind, rather prematurely to the conclusion that this project was doomed to failure.

Matthew Pennington pictured at full-time. Photo: Steve WallerMatthew Pennington pictured at full-time. Photo: Steve Waller

Change happened for a reason. And there was a hell of a lot of change. There was always going to be a few early bumps in the road.

MORE: Stu says – Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home defeat to QPR

Stepping back from results there were always positives, no matter how small, to take from the early games. But those positives have gradually dried up. It’s sadly been a tale of regression rather than progression.

There has been no sense of a new-look team gelling. And there has been little evidence of the promised high-press, of wingers drifting inside, midfielders joining the attack and full-backs bombing on.

So much has changed and yet, in many ways, nothing has changed at all.

QPR celebrate after their early goal, with Town defender Janoi Donacien in the foreground. Photo: Steve WallerQPR celebrate after their early goal, with Town defender Janoi Donacien in the foreground. Photo: Steve Waller

Too many square pegs in round holes – most notably a centre-back at right-back. We’ve been here before.

MORE: Andy Warren’s player grades after Town’s 2-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers

Finding new and inventive ways to gift the opposition goals. That continues a theme of last season too.

Sarcastic cheers greeting rare attempts on goal. Jeers greeting substitutions. Boos greeting the full-time whistle. Yes, Groundhog Day is back at Ipswich Town.

Goodwill and fresh hope was only going to last so long among a fanbase who have now seen just two wins in 20 games at Portman Road and become increasingly disillusioned during a largely uneventful 17-year stint in the Championship .

If I thought this calculated managerial gamble quite clearly was an unmitigated disaster then I’d be honest enough to be calling upon owner Marcus Evans to take his medicine and act before too much damage is done.

MORE: Ipswich Town 0 QPR 2 – match report

Yet I’m still clinging to the fact that Ipswich aren’t getting played off the park. Had a few fine margin matches swung the other way, the picture could be a lot different. I guess all relegated teams end up looking back on such ifs, buts and maybes though.

The bottom line is, Town are bottom and continually coming up short. And we’re nearly a third of the way into the season now.

In my opinion, you can forget talk of relegation being a potentially good thing too. I don’t like the look of those odds.

So I repeat to Paul Hurst and the players – you are rubbish. Now please, go and prove us all wrong.

Topic Tags:

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Yesterday, 17:32 Andy Warren
Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland has questioned Paul Hurst’s recruitment strategy and decision-making while admitting he fears for the future of his former club.

Catch up on what was said in our Ipswich Town webchat

Yesterday, 12:43 Andy Warren
Fans at the Ipswich Town v QPR game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship following their 2-0 home loss to QPR on Saturday. Andy Warren will be hosting a webchat from 12.30pm to discuss what’s going on with the Blues.

‘We all take the blame as a team... we have to put things right’ - Pennington on Town’s situation

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Matthew Pennington knows Ipswich Town need to cut out the mistakes . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Matthew Pennington knows the Ipswich Town players must take their share of the blame after the 2-0 home loss to QPR saw the Blues return to the bottom of the Championship.

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Yesterday, 06:00
Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller, like most Town fans, is at his wits end... So, what next?

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: A seven-goal thriller at Selhurst Park, plus Town sixth in Premier League

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Ross Halls
On this day in 2003, Town was involved in a seven goal thriller at Selhurst Park

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features wins over Crystal Palace and Tottenham, while the Blues also sat sixth in the Premier League table on this day in the year 2000.

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Not good enough, out of their depth and destined for the drop – prove us all wrong Hurst and players

Sunday, October 21, 2018
Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town returned to the bottom of the Championship table with a 2-0 home defeat to QPR yesterday. Blues reporter STUART WATSON gives his considered verdict.

Opinion: Northstander: ‘I really can see us being relegated’ So does Evans stick or twist?

Sunday, October 21, 2018
QPR celebrate after their early goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Northstander Terry Hunt paints a very gloomy picture of Town’s current plight. But, what happens now?

‘I’ll take my responsibility but the players have to take theirs as well’ - Hurst after QPR loss

Saturday, October 20, 2018 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Hurst walks towards the tunnel at full time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Hurst insisted his players must stand up and take responsibility after an exchange of views in the dressing room following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades after Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home loss at home to Queens Park Rangers

Saturday, October 20, 2018 ndy Warren
Matthew Pennington heads clear during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andy Warren hands out his playing grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

Opinion: Stu says – Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 home defeat to QPR

Saturday, October 20, 2018 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers walk from the pitch at full time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town returned to the foot of the Championship table following a 2-0 home defeat to QPR this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24