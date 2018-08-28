Video

‘This was a man’s game!’ – U’s boss McGreal after 1-0 win over Lincoln

Lincoln's Michael O'Connor and Kane Vincent-Young battle early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United manager, John McGreal, declared today’s match-up with league leaders Lincoln City as a “man’s game” following a terrific 1-0 home win.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

My post match video after #colu terrific 1-0 win over leaders Lincoln pic.twitter.com/5oHCFbHQyH — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) October 27, 2018

The U’s toppled Danny Cowley’s Lincoln, thanks to Frankie Kent’s first-half goal.

Kent obliged with his third goal of the season, and his second in the league, in the 27th minute.

Courtney Senior delivered a corner to the near post, where Kent’s initial header was blocked on the goal-line by keeper Josh Vickers. However, Kent was quick to react to the rebound, poking the ball over the line from point-blank range.

Lincoln piled on the pressure, but were mostly kept out of harm’s way, thanks to another strong defensive display from McGreal’s men.

Frankie Kent celebrates after giving the U's a 1-0 lead, in a 1-0 win over Lincoln City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Frankie Kent celebrates after giving the U's a 1-0 lead, in a 1-0 win over Lincoln City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“I thought this was a man’s game, between two physical teams,” enthused McGreal.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, with the big-hitters (league leaders) in town.

- Match report of U’s 1-0 win over Lincoln

“They brought a fantastic following with them, but then our fans turned out in their numbers as well.

“It made for a good match, although it looked as though at one time this clash between the two top scorers in the division would end in a 0-0 draw.

“We had to defend, but we grew into the game. I thought Courtney Senior was fantastic for us. He got into the holes, and we got Frank Nouble onto the ball.

“It was another good goal, and I reckon that’s 10 goals from set pieces for us this season. Frankie (Kent) lifted the ball over their keeper (Josh Vickers) for a good finish.

“Overall, I thought we had the better of the chances. Rene (Gilmartin) made one superb punch in the second half, and saved the free-kick (from Michael O’Connor) right at the end, but I thought we defended well.

“We matched them, physically, which is what we had to do,” added McGreal.