‘This was a man’s game!’ – U’s boss McGreal after 1-0 win over Lincoln
PUBLISHED: 17:30 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:30 27 October 2018
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Colchester United manager, John McGreal, declared today’s match-up with league leaders Lincoln City as a “man’s game” following a terrific 1-0 home win.
The U’s toppled Danny Cowley’s Lincoln, thanks to Frankie Kent’s first-half goal.
Kent obliged with his third goal of the season, and his second in the league, in the 27th minute.
Courtney Senior delivered a corner to the near post, where Kent’s initial header was blocked on the goal-line by keeper Josh Vickers. However, Kent was quick to react to the rebound, poking the ball over the line from point-blank range.
Lincoln piled on the pressure, but were mostly kept out of harm’s way, thanks to another strong defensive display from McGreal’s men.
“I thought this was a man’s game, between two physical teams,” enthused McGreal.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, with the big-hitters (league leaders) in town.
- Match report of U’s 1-0 win over Lincoln
“They brought a fantastic following with them, but then our fans turned out in their numbers as well.
“It made for a good match, although it looked as though at one time this clash between the two top scorers in the division would end in a 0-0 draw.
“We had to defend, but we grew into the game. I thought Courtney Senior was fantastic for us. He got into the holes, and we got Frank Nouble onto the ball.
“It was another good goal, and I reckon that’s 10 goals from set pieces for us this season. Frankie (Kent) lifted the ball over their keeper (Josh Vickers) for a good finish.
“Overall, I thought we had the better of the chances. Rene (Gilmartin) made one superb punch in the second half, and saved the free-kick (from Michael O’Connor) right at the end, but I thought we defended well.
“We matched them, physically, which is what we had to do,” added McGreal.