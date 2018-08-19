Thurlow Nunn round-up: Heavy defeat for ‘Peckers as Melford and Wanderers claim wins

Norwich United celebrate during their 4-1 win over Woodbridge Town. Picture: RICHARD SCOTT Archant

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier, Woodbridge Town suffered their heaviest defeat in two seasons as Norwich United came from behind to win 4-1.

Former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards on the attack for Woodbridge in their 4-1 defeat at Norwich United. Picture: RICHARD SCOTT Former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards on the attack for Woodbridge in their 4-1 defeat at Norwich United. Picture: RICHARD SCOTT

Kelsey Trotter had given Town the advantage after a quarter of an hour with a fine strike from 18 yards over Norwich keeper Luke Pearson, who minutes later denied Trotter a second with a fine save low to his right.

But with Woodbridge napping seconds before the interval fortunes were reversed, with Linton Garrod heading an equaliser for the Planters.

The second half saw the home side make tactical changes to effectivly stifle the few chances Woodbridge were able to create, whist at the other end the Norwich attack gave Town a lesson in making the most their chances.

Five minutes after the restart Liam Jackson was afforded a simple finish from six yards. Planters skipper Andy Eastaugh headed across goal on 70 minutes to increase the Norwich lead and with Woodbridge seeking a way back into the game they were exposed by a ball over the top for Jackson to race clear to score his second of the afternoon.

Elsewhere, Long Melford continued their good start with a 3-1 home win over Ely. The visitors took the lead after 52 minutes, with Ashley Walter firing home a rebound.

Melford were level seven minutes later, as Hassan Ally was felled in the box and Nathan Rowe converted the spot kick. Rowe then fired the Marketmen into the lead on 67 minutes with a good header.

Pablo Chaves made the points safe as Ely chased the game, running onto a long ball and finishing past the away keeper after 85 minutes.

Down in Thurlow One, Ipswich Wanderers thrashed Cornard United 6-0. They opened the scoring on five minutes when Connor Ward stroked the ball home, and the lead was doubled when Jamie Curran converted a low cross.

Nathan Speed added a third midway through the half before Ward netted to make it 4-0 at the break.

The second half saw Stock in the Cornard goal produce some good saves, but he was eventually beaten by Marcus Taylor and then the scoring was completed by George Ablitt, who netted from close range.