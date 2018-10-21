Felixstowe & Walton denied by late Dockers’ strike at Tilbury

Tilbury 2 Felixstowe & Walton 2

CELEBRATION: Seasiders' Joe Francis is joined in celebration by Rhys Henry as his 89th minute header hits the net

Felixstowe and Walton knew it wasn’t going to be easy away at lowly Tilbury on Saturday and they were right, writes Barry Grossmith.

On a slippery pitch in front of 102 spectators, The Dockers twice came from behind to level the score and deny The Seasiders all three points.

What hurt was conceding a deflected goal in the final seconds of added time.

Talking after the game, joint manager Ian Watson admitted: “A point each was a fair result and they were better than we expected with two fast men in Lewis Smith and new signing Mitchell Gilbey.”

For the fans who followed The Seasiders to South Essex, however, this was a real sense of two points lost rather than a point won.

Substitute Joe Francis had given Felixstowe a 2-1 lead in the 89th minute with a header after a cross from Jordy Matthews. It was the never say die, tenacious attitude from Matthews, who managed the cross in the box to Francis, that resulted in what most people thought was going to be an away win, deserved or not.

The first half saw Tilbury on top early on in a somewhat scrappy encounter, creating a number of chances but failing to take advantage.

As Felixstowe gradually settled, it was the reliable Jack Ainsley playing alongside Sam Ford up front who gave the visitors their one goal lead on the half hour. What was noticeable was the pace Felixstowe injected into the game with Rhys Henry and Ethan Clarke working hard on either flank.

Early exchanges in the second half saw a revitalized Felixstowe full of energy, but it was Smith for Tilbury who converted from the spot to draw level just after the hour mark.

Half chances fell to either side in the closing stages and a 1-1 draw looked on the cards before that final flurry of activity, as full-time approached, that probably left Tilbury happier than their visitors on the day.

Attention now turns to Tuesday night and the visit of Northwood FC in Velocity Trophy and next Saturday’s visit to Julian Dicks’ Heybridge Swifts in Bostik North.