Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Ipswich’s Carl Boardley set for Touring Car clash at Knockhill, in Scotland this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:24 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:24 22 August 2018

Carl Boardley - set for Knockhill clash this weekend.

Archant

Ipswich’s four-time World National Hot Rod Champion and Ginetta GT4 Supercup racer Carl Boardley will join the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Knockhill, Scotland in a Team HARD VW CC in place of Michael Caine this weekend, writes Dean Cox.

Boardley, who is second placed in the televised Ginetta Championship, with several wins and podium finishes, will step into the car for the three rounds in Fife in place of Caine who has had to step down from the championship due to family commitments.

Boardley, who has a long-standing interest in graduating to the BTCC, said: “This is something that has been on my radar for a while. I came close to joining in 2013, but had to change plans due to a health issue.

“I am looking at the championship as an option for 2019, and racing in Scotland will give be a good chance to see how the circus operates, how the cars feel and what the racing is like.

“As a new entry I will be going with the mandated 45kg of success ballast in race one, which means it will be tough to get competitive results, but the Team HARD cars have been running strongly recently so there is a chance to do something in races two and three.”

Indeed Boardley has had a hand in the transformation of the cars with a successful Test under his belt at Snetterton last month and his input has contributed to a turnaround in the Teams fortunes.

Team HARD principal Tony Gilham said that he regretted Caine’s decision to step down but was glad to help Boardley, who races with Team Hard in Ginettas, progress.

Gilham said that he came close to securing Boardley to run in the BTCC at the start of this year, but the driver decided to switch to the Ginetta GT4 Supercup instead.

“We virtually had a deal done – and he even tested on a couple of occasions – but the decision was taken to switch focus to Ginetta Supercup,” said Gilham.

“Carl has wanted to step up to the BTCC for a long time. Getting a toe-in-the-water at Knockhill will give him some experience in what is a highly-competitive championship and it will all add to his knowledge ahead of a full campaign if he decides to do the BTCC in 2019.

This is a great first step for him to see what it is all about.”

