‘Excellent, only way is up with Lambert’ - Town fans react to boss Lambert’s first press conference
PUBLISHED: 10:58 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 30 October 2018
Archant
Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to give their thoughts on Paul Lambert’s first press conference as Blues’ boss – here’s a selection of what they’ve been saying.
Lambert was officially unveiled at Playford Road this morning, meeting the press before taking training for the first time.
He told the media that he ‘can’t wait to get started’ and that he’ll ‘give it everything I have’.
And fans largely seemed to warm to the new man, once a successful boss down the road in Norwich of course, but now very much a Blue – as he stressed repeatedley during the press conference.
He starts with what is a huge clash against Preston at Portman Road this weekend - North End sitting five points clear of the rock-bottom Blues in the table – before another massive game at Reading the Saturday after.
