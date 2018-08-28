Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

U’s recent run of good form ended at Grimsby

PUBLISHED: 21:51 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 22:01 23 October 2018

Courtney Senior hit the post for Colchester United in their 1-0 defeat at Grimsby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Courtney Senior hit the post for Colchester United in their 1-0 defeat at Grimsby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

League Two

Grimsby Town 1

Colchester United 0

Colchester United’s recent good run was ended on on the road at Grimsby Town tonight.

The U’s sat fifth in the League Two table heading into the clash, but striker Wes Thomas nabbed the only goal of the game to send Colchester home defeated.

John McGreal’s men went into the game riding a wave of good form, having won their last three in all competitions.

Local rivals Southend were dispatched 2-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy, before the U’s saw off Crawley 3-1 at home in the league, followed by a fine 1-0 victory at Morecambe on Saturday.

In contrast, Grimsby were struggling towards the lower reaches of the League Two table, although they entered the fray unbeaten in three games in the league.

Perhaps surprisingly then, the first half was a quiet affair. Charles Vernam forced a good save out of U’s stopper Rene Gilmartin early on, while Harry Pell shot wide at the other end.

Luke Norris went close with a good effort on the half-hour, and Frankie Kent guided a header just wide, but the half ended all square and goalless.

There were no changes at the break, and the U’s came out on the front foot, with Pell again to the fore. His shot took a deflection and went wide on 50 minutes.

And Colchester continued to pour the pressure on, coming the closest of either side to finding the net ten minutes later, as Courtney Senior’s header hit the post after Kane Vincent-Young picked him out with a fine cross.

But, as is so often the case when one team is knocking on the door, it was actually Grimsby who broke the deadlock, with striker Wes Thomas giving the home side the lead after 66 minutes. He chased what looked a lost cause, managed to win the ball back and slotted home.

McGreal duly sent on attacking subs Mikael Mandron and Brennan Dickenson for Ryan Jackson and Norris. But it was to no avail as Grimsby held on, despite Senior going close again with a header, and Dickenson firing over.

The U’s, who remain fifth in the table, now return home this weekend to host leaders Lincoln City. That match will see Colchester cross swords again with former Braintree boss Danny Cowley and his assistant, brother Nicky, who are looking to guide The Imps to a second promotion.

U’s team: Gilmartin, Jackson (Mandron 69), Eastman, Kent, Prosser, Vincent Young, Pell, Lapslie, Senior, Nouble, Norris (Dickenson 69).

Attendance: 3,662 (127 away)

Topic Tags:

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Yesterday, 17:50 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst discussed playing style, signings, the role of senior players and changes required at Ipswich Town during his press conference this morning.

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Yesterday, 14:36 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship after 13 games. Here’s what striker Freddie Sears had to say about the threat of relegation, rumours of discontent and manager Paul Hurst’s methods.

‘A different voice can be beneficial’ - Hurst confirms coach Hogg is working with first-team

Yesterday, 13:21 Andy Warren
Chris Hogg is working with the Ipswich Town first team. Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst believes a ‘different voice’ can benefit his Ipswich Town side after confirming Chris Hogg has stepped up to help coach the first team.

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Yesterday, 12:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst believes talk of owner Marcus Evans already lining up a possible replacement is simply ‘hearsay’.

Video: ‘People do not have the full story’ – Hurst on why World Cup players are in reserve and make-up of back four

Yesterday, 12:30 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has hinted Bartosz Bialkowski could return to the side at Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has responded to criticism surrounding his decision to leave two World Cup players on the bench and admitted he may put Bartosz Bialkowski back in goal at Leeds United tomorrow night.

Video: Watch: Hurst insists ‘there is a lot he would change’ as Ipswich boss discusses style, signings and direction

Yesterday, 10:42 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst will speak to the media this morning. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst told the media that there is a lot at the club which needs to change when he held his press conference ahead of the clash with Leeds this morning.

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship and relegation’s a real concern... so how has it come to this?

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Paul Hurst’s Ipswich sit bottom of the Championship with just one win to their name. Here ANDY WARREN looks at how it’s come to this for Hurst and the Blues.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner sent off and Happy Birthday Dave Johnson

Yesterday, 16:06 Ross Halls
It was on this day in 2007 the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at home

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes two unbeaten home runs and Paul Mariner seeing red

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Mon, 17:32 Andy Warren
Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland has questioned Paul Hurst’s recruitment strategy and decision-making while admitting he fears for the future of his former club.

Catch up on what was said in our Ipswich Town webchat

Mon, 12:43 Andy Warren
Fans at the Ipswich Town v QPR game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship following their 2-0 home loss to QPR on Saturday. Andy Warren will be hosting a webchat from 12.30pm to discuss what’s going on with the Blues.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24