U’s recent run of good form ended at Grimsby

Courtney Senior hit the post for Colchester United in their 1-0 defeat at Grimsby. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

League Two Grimsby Town 1 Colchester United 0 Colchester United’s recent good run was ended on on the road at Grimsby Town tonight.

The U’s sat fifth in the League Two table heading into the clash, but striker Wes Thomas nabbed the only goal of the game to send Colchester home defeated.

John McGreal’s men went into the game riding a wave of good form, having won their last three in all competitions.

Local rivals Southend were dispatched 2-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy, before the U’s saw off Crawley 3-1 at home in the league, followed by a fine 1-0 victory at Morecambe on Saturday.

In contrast, Grimsby were struggling towards the lower reaches of the League Two table, although they entered the fray unbeaten in three games in the league.

Perhaps surprisingly then, the first half was a quiet affair. Charles Vernam forced a good save out of U’s stopper Rene Gilmartin early on, while Harry Pell shot wide at the other end.

Luke Norris went close with a good effort on the half-hour, and Frankie Kent guided a header just wide, but the half ended all square and goalless.

There were no changes at the break, and the U’s came out on the front foot, with Pell again to the fore. His shot took a deflection and went wide on 50 minutes.

And Colchester continued to pour the pressure on, coming the closest of either side to finding the net ten minutes later, as Courtney Senior’s header hit the post after Kane Vincent-Young picked him out with a fine cross.

But, as is so often the case when one team is knocking on the door, it was actually Grimsby who broke the deadlock, with striker Wes Thomas giving the home side the lead after 66 minutes. He chased what looked a lost cause, managed to win the ball back and slotted home.

McGreal duly sent on attacking subs Mikael Mandron and Brennan Dickenson for Ryan Jackson and Norris. But it was to no avail as Grimsby held on, despite Senior going close again with a header, and Dickenson firing over.

The U’s, who remain fifth in the table, now return home this weekend to host leaders Lincoln City. That match will see Colchester cross swords again with former Braintree boss Danny Cowley and his assistant, brother Nicky, who are looking to guide The Imps to a second promotion.

U’s team: Gilmartin, Jackson (Mandron 69), Eastman, Kent, Prosser, Vincent Young, Pell, Lapslie, Senior, Nouble, Norris (Dickenson 69).

Attendance: 3,662 (127 away)