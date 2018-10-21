U’s drawn away to Accrington Stanley in FA Cup

U's boss John McGreal © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United have been drawn away to Accrington Stanley in the first round of the FA Cup, following this evening’s draw.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman. Picture: STEVE WALLER Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The U’s are away at Grimsby Town tomorrow night, targeting a third league win on the trot.

But looking further ahead, they have a tricky trip to Crown Ground to take on League One high-fliers Accrington, who were crowned League Two champions last season.

This will be the second meeting with Accrington in the FA Cup, and the third match.

Back in 2004, Phil Parkinson’s Colchester side drew 0-0 away, before winning the replay 2-1 back at Layer Road, with Joe Keith scoring both goals.

On the opening day of last season, the U’s were well beaten 3-1 at Accrington.