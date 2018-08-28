Partly Cloudy

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Swindon Town

PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 November 2018

John McGreal's Colchester United face Swindon Town Picture: Steve Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s home EFL League Two match against Swindon Town.

Luke Norris is targeting League Two’s top three as Colchester United entertain his former club, Swindon Town, on Saturday.

The U’s made it six wins out of eight home league starts, by toppling league leaders Lincoln City 1-0 last weekend.

John McGreal’s men have moved up to fifth spot, and are now only one point adrift of third-placed Exeter City, who currently occupy the final automatic promotion slot.

“We want to keep it going,” continued Norris, who moved from Swindon over the summer on a three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

“We want more of the same, and we need to follow up last Saturday’s big result over Lincoln with another good result.

“We hadn’t beaten any of the top teams, before last weekend, so it was an important win for us. It was a big occasion, and a heated game at times, but we nullified their attack.

“It was a tight game, and there wasn’t that much in it, but I thought we deserved to win.

“Keeping a clean-sheet is so important, because we are a team that always has goals in us. We can score goals from all over the pitch, so if we can keep a clean-sheet then we will almost certainly get the three points.

“The top three is our main target, and I think we have a really good chance of getting into that position.”

• Follow all the action and get the best reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.

Live Matchday Live: Lambert makes changes as new boss brings Roberts in from cold in first Ipswich side

12:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town take on Preston this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has called on Ipswich Town fans to throw their support behind his team as he begins his rescue mission with a ‘huge’ home clash with Preston.

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: Chris Sutton: Ignorance isn’t always bliss!

Yesterday, 18:06 Mike Bacon
Chris Sutton, right. In Mike Bacon's opinion Sutton was a much better player than he is a pundit! Photo: PA

Bacon’s Bites: MIKE BACON takes a look at how Chris Sutton managed to annoy the non-league world, as well as speedway shooting itself in the foot... again!

Video False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games

Yesterday, 16:05 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert takes charge of his first Ipswich Town game this weekend, following in the footsteps of Roy Keane, Mick McCarthy and Joe Royle

Ahead of Paul Lambert’s first game as Ipswich Town boss, ANDY WARREN looks at how recent Blues managers fared in their opening matches in charge

‘Paul being there certainly changes things’ - Neil on the battle of the former Norwich bosses

Yesterday, 14:34 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert and Alex Neil go head-to-head this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Preston boss Alex Neil admits preparation has been difficult as he prepares to take on Paul Lambert in his opening game as Ipswich Town manager.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

Yesterday, 12:36 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
Shefki Kuqi scored twice in Town's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

Yesterday, 06:19 Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Thu, 20:56 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is confident he will save the club from relegation and insists he hopes to stay in charge for years to come.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

