MATCHDAY RECAP: Unbeaten U’s demolish Crewe 6-0 in League Two supershow

Colchester United head coach John McGreal will look to get the better of Crewe Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s home EFL League Two match against Crewe Alexandra

Colchester United were in fantastic form on Tuesday night, blitzing Crewe Alexandra to extend their unbeaten start to their League Two campaign.

The super U’s helped themselves to six quality goals to send out a message to the rest of League Two – they mean business this season.

The U’s were in cruise control and 3-0 up inside the first half-hour, boosted by a fourth minute opener from Frankie Kent, and then a deadly brace from star man Brennan Dickenson on eight and 27 minutes.

And John McGreal’s men did not let up in the second period, scoring three more goals with Ryan Jackson (59), substitute Luke Norris (74) and Tom Lapslie (77) all on target.

