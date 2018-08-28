Heavy Showers

Updated

MATCHDAY RECAP: Spirited U’s down high-flying Lincoln City 1-0

PUBLISHED: 16:59 27 October 2018

John McGreal's Colchester United face high-flying Lincoln Picture: Steve Waller

John McGreal's Colchester United face high-flying Lincoln Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s home EFL League Two match against Lincoln City

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Goals should be on the agenda when John McGreal’s Us host table-topping Lincoln City looking to bounce back from a midweek League Two defeat to Grimsby.

The two highest scorers in the division go head-to-head wih the Imps on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, although they’ve been held to draws by Carlisle United (2-2) and Cambridge United (1-1) in their last two games.

Former Braintree boss Danny Cowley’s men sit three points clear at the top of the League Two, but Cowley is taking nothing for granted on his return to East Anglia.

“They’re a really good team and I expect them to be in and around the play-offs,” he said. “They’ve brought their own players through, including three or four who will go on and play at Championship level.

“They’ve a got fantastic academy and I’ve got a lot of respect for their chairman who has got a clear vision of what he is trying to achieve.

“Over time, he’s put the processes in play to reach that vision. I definitely see them as a club on an upward trend. They’ve a got management team who coach their team well.

“They’ve got a good blend of bringing players through as well as being able to sign top players at this level. They’ve got every right to be in and around it. We expect them to be one of six teams who will fight for automatic promotion.”

• Follow all the action and get the best reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.

Topic Tags:

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

17:01 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall in front of new manager Paul Lambert this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

37 minutes ago Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town caretaker manager Bryan Klug says newly appointed boss Paul Lambert will have seen some problems that are ‘blatantly obvious’ when watching this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall from the stands.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

17:47 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Report: Poor goals cost Ipswich again in Millwall loss as Lambert gets a glimpse of job at hand

16:59 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix

Three poor goals cost Ipswich Town dear once again as they were beaten 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon in front of the watching Paul Lambert this afternoon.

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

14:24 Andy Warren
Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was in the stands as the Blues lost 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

14:22 Andy Warren
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been embracing their new manager ahead of today’s game at Millwall.

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

Nostalgia: Millwall v Ipswich nostalgia: Parkin hits late winner at Millwall in 2005

05:00 Ross Halls
Darren Currie celebrates opening the scoring at millwall

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to August 27, 2005, when Sam Parkin scored a late winner as 10-man Ipswich beat Millwall 2-1 at the New Den.

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

Yesterday, 20:49 Jake Foxford
The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s greatest player was given a hero’s send-off as fans lined Portman Road and applauded while Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passed the club.

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Yesterday, 16:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Paul Lambert will be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow.

