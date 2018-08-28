MATCHDAY RECAP: Spirited U’s down high-flying Lincoln City 1-0

John McGreal's Colchester United face high-flying Lincoln Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s home EFL League Two match against Lincoln City

Goals should be on the agenda when John McGreal’s Us host table-topping Lincoln City looking to bounce back from a midweek League Two defeat to Grimsby.

The two highest scorers in the division go head-to-head wih the Imps on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, although they’ve been held to draws by Carlisle United (2-2) and Cambridge United (1-1) in their last two games.

Former Braintree boss Danny Cowley’s men sit three points clear at the top of the League Two, but Cowley is taking nothing for granted on his return to East Anglia.

“They’re a really good team and I expect them to be in and around the play-offs,” he said. “They’ve brought their own players through, including three or four who will go on and play at Championship level.

“They’ve a got fantastic academy and I’ve got a lot of respect for their chairman who has got a clear vision of what he is trying to achieve.

“Over time, he’s put the processes in play to reach that vision. I definitely see them as a club on an upward trend. They’ve a got management team who coach their team well.

“They’ve got a good blend of bringing players through as well as being able to sign top players at this level. They’ve got every right to be in and around it. We expect them to be one of six teams who will fight for automatic promotion.”

