Paul Lambert press conference at 9am tomorrow, with new Ipswich Town boss to meet fans on Thursday night

PUBLISHED: 13:09 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:49 29 October 2018

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Newly Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be formally unveiled tomorrow morning and then take questions from fans at the Supporters’ Club AGM on Thursday night.

Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall on Saturday. Photo: PagepixPaul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall on Saturday. Photo: Pagepix

Lambert’s appointment on a two-and-a-half year deal was announced on Saturday morning, with the experienced Scot then watching from the stands as the Blues lost 3-0 at Millwall under caretaker boss Bryan Klug.

The former Norwich, Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke boss met players and staff for the first time yesterday at the Playford Road training base.

MORE: A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Today is a day off for the players and Lambert has been pictured at Leicester City’s stadium paying tribute to the victims of Saturday’s tragic helicopter crash.

He will speak to the media from 9am tomorrow morning and you can watch the press conference live on this website or directly through our Facebook page.

It has also been confirmed that Lambert will be present at the Supporters’ Club AGM on Thursday night.

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The traditional ‘Meet The Club’ event will take place prior to the formalities of the AGM in the Legends Bar at Portman Road, starting at 7pm..

Lambert will take questions from the floor for around 30 to 45 minutes and will then hand over to off-field management and staff.

MORE: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

Supporter liaison officer Elizabeth Edwards said: “It is fantastic that Paul has agreed to meet the fans so early in his time with Town. It will give us a chance to hear his impressions but especially to welcome him to the club.”

Proof of Supporters’ Club membership (season ticket, silver membership, Junior Blue membership or membership of a Supporters’ Club branch) will need to be provided at the door on arrival.

