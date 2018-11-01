Needham Market v Kettering Town... Wilkins looks forward to visit from league leaders

Needham boss Richard Wilkins. Photo: BEN POOLEY Archant

League leaders Kettering Town roll into Suffolk on Saturday as Needham Market look to keep their good recent form going.

The Poppies lead the Southern Premier Central Division by two points and with at least one game in hand on their nearest rivals.

Indeed their only defeat of the season so far was to Leiston.

And now it is Richard Wilkins’ Needham side who are looking to inflict that second league loss on Kettering in this Saturday’s clash at Bloomfields.

After a sticky spell and just one win in 11, Needham are back on the money, unbeaten in four, including two wins and a draw in the league.

“We suffered a disappointing defeat to Met Police in the FA Cup and that hurt us,” Wilkins said.

“We felt we were very unlucky, had a stonewall penalty not given and with £9,000 up for grabs, it was a bad one for us to take.

“Bits and pieces weren’t going our way and we seemed to be on the wrong end of decisions.

“But we then won at Coalville, our winner coming in the final minutes and we did the same against Lowestoft and suddenly we are getting the breaks.

“We are in a good place right now.”

Needham’s good run has shot them up the table and into the top 10, although it is all very tight, while Kettering arrive at Bloomfields in confident mood having gone as far as the Fourth Qualifying round of the FA Cup, before losing to Aldershot.

“We are looking forward to it,” Wilkins added.

“We’ve earned our wins recently and we are working hard, getting a bit of fortune.

“Like most teams in this division, Kettering are a strong outfit, physicality seems the thing in this league and there are not many teams with a host of young players, most seem to be established men.

“They are a well supported club and will bring plenty of fans and I’m sure we will have plenty of support too, this is an attractive fixture.

“Of course we will have to be at our best and play just as we did against Billericay last season who were flying when we got a draw here with them.

“We very much want to keep our run going and a top 10 place in this division is something, as a club, we should now be aiming for.”