Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Opinion

#newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

PUBLISHED: 11:12 26 October 2018

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Lambert as their new manager after sacking Paul Hurst yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Paul Lambert was unable to save Stoke from relegation last season. Photo: PAPaul Lambert was unable to save Stoke from relegation last season. Photo: PA

From #newera to #taketwo.

Paul Lambert is the man Ipswich Town have turned to get them out of this mess.

Would he have been my choice in the summer? No way. Is he, out of all the realistic candidates out there now, the best man for the job at this juncture? You bet.

MORE: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Forget his Norwich City past and those two East Anglian derby thrashings in 2010/11. That’s a long time ago now and, quite frankly, the Blues can’t afford to be picky.

Talk of long-term plans have, sadly, got to be put on hold. This is a relegation fight and, just like in 2012, a proven firefighter is needed.

Paul Lambert celebrates with Wolves staff and players during a FA Cup tie against Liverpool. Photo: PAPaul Lambert celebrates with Wolves staff and players during a FA Cup tie against Liverpool. Photo: PA

Lambert is certainly that.

MORE: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

It was him who, against the odds, kept Aston Villa treading water in the Premier League during a turbulent time. Their relegation followed his departure.

He stabilised a Blackburn side at a time of peak supporter unrest and off-field issues.

Then he got Wolves going in the right direction again following a succession of poor appointments and may well have stayed on had it not been for the mega money takeover and desire to bring in Nuno Espírito Santo.

MORE: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Paul Lambert had a year in charge of Blackburn Rovers. Photo: PAPaul Lambert had a year in charge of Blackburn Rovers. Photo: PA

It was a CV that persuaded Premier League side Stoke to come calling back in January. Lambert couldn’t prevent them going down, but that was always going to be a mammoth task.

Mission one: Keep Town up. Mission two: Build something for the longer-term, just like he did north of the border with those back-to-back promotions.

MORE: Hurst’s 149 days in charge of Ipswich Town – how the shortest reign in Blues history played out

Paul Lambert appointed Roy Keane as his assistant boss at Aston Villa. Photo: PAPaul Lambert appointed Roy Keane as his assistant boss at Aston Villa. Photo: PA

Just imagine if it turns out to be him who finally ends Town’s near decade-long wait for victory in the derby when the Blues visit Carrow Road on February 10.

They may have Jordan Rhodes’ heart now, but Lambert is soon to be a blue.

• As an added aside, I also like the idea of Town having a former top-class midfield maestro in charge given that the club has lacked one of those for such a long time. Lambert won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund, every domestic honour going at Celtic and was capped 40 times by Scotland (yes, I know, it didn’t work with Roy Keane).

Talking of Scotland, Town do have a strong connection with that nation. Sir Alf Ramsey’s top-flight winners had a strong Scottish flavour, then followed the likes of John Wark, George Burley and Alan Brazil. Some Braveheart spirit would do nicely.

Topic Tags:

‘A manager only loses his job if the players are not performing’ – Chambers on Hurst sacking

37 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers summoned his team-mates to the training ground yesterday. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers says the players need to take responsibility for Paul Hurst being sacked as manager this week.

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

13:59 Stuart Watson
Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow’s Championship clash. Here’s what the club stalwart had to say about Paul Hurst’s sacking, the relegation fight ahead and what the new manager needs to do.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

12:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Paul Lambert will be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow.

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

11:12 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Lambert as their new manager after sacking Paul Hurst yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 19:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager after just 15 games in charge. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Yesterday, 18:14 Stuart Watson
Hurst Lambert

Paul Lambert is set to replace Paul Hurst in the Ipswich Town hot-seat within the next 48 hours.

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Yesterday, 22:19 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are set to appoint Paul Lambert to replace Paul Hurst in the Portman Road hotseat. Andy Warren looks at what the new man brings to the table

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Yesterday, 21:25 Mark Heath
Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to share their views on Paul Hurst’s sacking and the news that Paul Lambert is set to replace him in the Portman Road hotseat.

Poll: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Yesterday, 20:00 Chris Lakey
Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

Eastern Daily Press Sports Editor Chris Lakey, who covered Paul Lambert as Norwich boss, gives his thoughts on how he might fare at Ipswich Town.

Most read

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24