Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Woodpeckers bow out of FA Vase after a nine-goal feast at nine-man Histon

PUBLISHED: 22:10 02 November 2018

Histon skipper, Max York, steps up to convert a 26th minute penalty to put Histon 2-0 up against Woodbridge. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Histon skipper, Max York, steps up to convert a 26th minute penalty to put Histon 2-0 up against Woodbridge. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Histon 5 Woodbridge Town 4

Woodbridge keeper, Alfie Stronge, is beaten by Max York's first-half penalty at Histon. Picture: CARL MARSTONWoodbridge keeper, Alfie Stronge, is beaten by Max York's first-half penalty at Histon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Woodbridge Town bowed out of the FA Vase, but not without a fight, against Thurlow Nunn Premier League leaders Histon in a remarkable goal-feast at Bridge Road tonight.

The Woodpeckers scored four goals, via Ellis Murrell, Matt Mackenzie, Aaron Churchyard and Ben Garnham, and also missed a penalty, but they were always playing catch-up against a very strong, physical home side.

Ironically, the opening goal was from a counter-attack, with Histon turning defence into attack and Matt Green rifling into the net.

The Stutes doubled their lead in the 26th minute, via a penalty.

Woodbridge keeper, Alfie Stronge, was adjudged to have fouled Rob Ruddy when the duo contested a loose ball, on the edge of the six-yard box, and Max York converted the ensuing spot kick.

Out of the blue, the visitors halved the deficit through a terrific effort by Murrell. He fired home from long range on 32 minutes, but Woodbridge’s hopes of a comeback suffered a big dent when York netted his second and Histon’s third, just before half-time. Skipper York stuck out a boot to divert home a cross from eight yards out, to give the Cambridgeshire hosts a 3-1 lead.

The Woodpeckers nearly pulled a goal back within a minute of the restart, Sam Roach pushing away an angled drive by Ryan Keeble.

It seemed that the tie had been killed off by Evan Key charging through to slide home Histon’s fourth, in the 48th minute.

But Woodbridge made it 4-2 on 53 minutes, thanks to Mackenzie’s precise penalty, even though Roach guessed the right way.

Histon were reduced to 10 men just two minutes later, Pat Bexfield shown a second yellow and ensuing red for a foul, but they stretched their lead to a three-goal margin thanks to Green’s rasping volley in the 67th minute, his second of the match.

Back came Woodbridge. Churchyard found the net with a terrific header to make it 5-3 in the 73rd minute, and Keeble was within a whisker of scoring the fourth from point blank range.

The visitors were awarded their second penalty of the night in the 84th minute, but this time Mackenzie’s spot kick was saved by Roach. However, Garnham volleyed home a fourth in the 90th minute, to set up a nervous finale. Woodbridge peppered the target, but could not score, while Histon were reduced to nine men by Lee Smith’s injury-time dismissal.

Squads

HISTON: Roach, Ballester, Ruddy, Bexfield, York, Chivers, Gould (sub Weinman, 83), Green, Brown, Key (sub Smith, 64), McDonald (sub Swinton, 64). Unused subs: Rolph, Emsden.

WOODBRIDGE: Strong, Hammond, Churchyard, Garnham, Southgate, Scopes, Mackenzie, Edwards, Trotter, Murrell (sub Holnes, 65), Keeble. Unused suvs: Holmes, Scales.

Referee: Oliver Morris-Saunders

Attendance: 174

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: Chris Sutton: Ignorance isn’t always bliss!

18:06 Mike Bacon
Chris Sutton, right. In Mike Bacon's opinion Sutton was a much better player than he is a pundit! Photo: PA

Bacon’s Bites: MIKE BACON takes a look at how Chris Sutton managed to annoy the non-league world, as well as speedway shooting itself in the foot... again!

Video False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games

16:05 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert takes charge of his first Ipswich Town game this weekend, following in the footsteps of Roy Keane, Mick McCarthy and Joe Royle

sds

‘Paul being there certainly changes things’ - Neil on the battle of the former Norwich bosses

14:34 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert and Alex Neil go head-to-head this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Preston boss Alex Neil admits preparation has been difficult as he prepares to take on Paul Lambert in his opening game as Ipswich Town manager.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

12:36 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades

12:00 Ross Halls
Shefki Kuqi scored twice in Town's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

06:00 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Yesterday, 20:56 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is confident he will save the club from relegation and insists he hopes to stay in charge for years to come.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

06:19 Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Follow live coverage of Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM as Lambert, new staff and Milne all face questions

Yesterday, 17:44 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is taking questions at the Supporters' Club AGM. Photo: Ross Halls

It’s the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM tonight and new boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Video ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

Yesterday, 16:22 Andy Warren
Skipper Luke Chambers applauds fans after the final whistle against West Ham in July. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst’s departure, Paul Lambert’s arrival and the mood in the Ipswich Town camp ahead of a vital clash against Preston this weekend.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24