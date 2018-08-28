Heavy Showers

Woodpeckers enjoy fine win at Brantham

PUBLISHED: 17:06 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:07 28 October 2018

Matt Mackenzie scored a brace for Woodbridge in their 3-1 win at Brantham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Thurlow Premier

Brantham Athletic 1

Woodbridge Town 3

Woodbridge Town bounced back superbly from their home defeat just two days earlier and beat a team from the top six in the table for the third time in the league this season.

Matt Mackenzie scored twice and Kelsey Trotter added the other, the home side hitting the bar and the away side breaking quickly and scoring a third goal to clinch the three points in the last minute of Friday night’s clash.

Trotter’s shot missed the target after 3 minutes for the visitors and Craig Hughes effort tested away keeper Alfie Stronge after 10 minutes. Sam Cole’s shot was tipped over the bar for a corner by Stronge after 14 minutes but after 20 minutes the Woodpeckers took the lead when Carlos Edwards’ accurate cross was headed in by Mackenzie to make it 1-0.

Callum Sinclair’s shot was well saved by home keeper Ben Mayhew after 26 minutes. The away side doubled their lead after 28 minutes when Sinclair’s pass found Trotter and he finished with aplomb to make it 2-0. Edwards’ shot was then well blocked by the home defence just before half-time.

Brantham came back into it, as Michael Brothers’ shot went wide of the post after 50 minutes and after 57 minutes his effort was again pushed over the bar for a corner by Stronge.

Johnny Lee’s goalbound shot was cleared off the line by away captain Sean Rea after 61 minutes but Jack Marshall made it 2-1 with a neat finish after 70 minutes as the home side fought back.

Marshall’s shot went over the bar from close range as the home side searched for an equaliser, and sub Elliott Johnson’s rasping drive was pushed onto the post by Stronge as the away keeper again saved well.

Stronge again denied Craig Hughes’ free kick after 78 minutes but, with just a minute left on the clock, Brothers’ effort hit the bar and rebounded out and Mackenzie made it 3-1 with an excellent finish from Trotter’s pass to clinch an important win.

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

14:11 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall. STUART WATSON gives his verdict ahead of Paul Lambert taking charge.

Opinion: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

12:45
Terry Hunt feels sorry for the fans who made the trip to Millwall to watch a miserable defeat. Picture: PAGEPIX

North Stander Terry Hunt gives his take on the challenge facing new boss Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town...

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

10:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall in front of new manager Paul Lambert this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 18:33 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town caretaker manager Bryan Klug says newly appointed boss Paul Lambert will have seen some problems that are ‘blatantly obvious’ when watching this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall from the stands.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

Yesterday, 17:47 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Report: Poor goals cost Ipswich again in Millwall loss as Lambert gets a glimpse of job at hand

Yesterday, 16:59 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix

Three poor goals cost Ipswich Town dear once again as they were beaten 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon in front of the watching Paul Lambert this afternoon.

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was in the stands as the Blues lost 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

Yesterday, 14:22 Andy Warren
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been embracing their new manager ahead of today’s game at Millwall.

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Yesterday, 09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

