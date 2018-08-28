Woodpeckers enjoy fine win at Brantham

Matt Mackenzie scored a brace for Woodbridge in their 3-1 win at Brantham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Thurlow Premier Brantham Athletic 1 Woodbridge Town 3 Woodbridge Town bounced back superbly from their home defeat just two days earlier and beat a team from the top six in the table for the third time in the league this season.

Matt Mackenzie scored twice and Kelsey Trotter added the other, the home side hitting the bar and the away side breaking quickly and scoring a third goal to clinch the three points in the last minute of Friday night’s clash.

Trotter’s shot missed the target after 3 minutes for the visitors and Craig Hughes effort tested away keeper Alfie Stronge after 10 minutes. Sam Cole’s shot was tipped over the bar for a corner by Stronge after 14 minutes but after 20 minutes the Woodpeckers took the lead when Carlos Edwards’ accurate cross was headed in by Mackenzie to make it 1-0.

Callum Sinclair’s shot was well saved by home keeper Ben Mayhew after 26 minutes. The away side doubled their lead after 28 minutes when Sinclair’s pass found Trotter and he finished with aplomb to make it 2-0. Edwards’ shot was then well blocked by the home defence just before half-time.

Brantham came back into it, as Michael Brothers’ shot went wide of the post after 50 minutes and after 57 minutes his effort was again pushed over the bar for a corner by Stronge.

Johnny Lee’s goalbound shot was cleared off the line by away captain Sean Rea after 61 minutes but Jack Marshall made it 2-1 with a neat finish after 70 minutes as the home side fought back.

Marshall’s shot went over the bar from close range as the home side searched for an equaliser, and sub Elliott Johnson’s rasping drive was pushed onto the post by Stronge as the away keeper again saved well.

Stronge again denied Craig Hughes’ free kick after 78 minutes but, with just a minute left on the clock, Brothers’ effort hit the bar and rebounded out and Mackenzie made it 3-1 with an excellent finish from Trotter’s pass to clinch an important win.