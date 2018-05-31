Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Worlington take big step closer to Division One title

PUBLISHED: 17:06 22 August 2018

Andy Northcote, who helped Woolpit to victory over Halstead with a good innings of 87. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Andy Northcote, who helped Woolpit to victory over Halstead with a good innings of 87. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Worlington took a giant step towards winning the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One title, thanks to their win and a defeat for nearest challengers Halstead on Saturday.

Jimmy Watson, seen here appealing for a wicket, made 71 as leaders Worlington thumped Hadleigh. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTJimmy Watson, seen here appealing for a wicket, made 71 as leaders Worlington thumped Hadleigh. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Leaders Worlington, who have set the pace for most of this season, claimed their 14th win from 18 starts by surging to a huge 180-run win over Suffolk rivals Hadleigh.

Second-placed Halstead, meanwhile, lost by 43 runs at third-placed Woolpit, meaning that Worlington have stretched their lead at the top from 40 to 52 points. And with just four rounds of matches remaining, Worlington are now within sight of the winning post.

Hadleigh skipper Kyle Tanner won the toss and elected to field at Worlington, but that decision backfired as the hosts rattled up a formidable 340 for six.

Graham Ford and James Watson put on 126 for the second wicket, wicketkeeper Watson striking 11 boundaries in his knock of 71.

Ford found another good ally in Craig Estlea, the pair adding a further 125 for the third wicket to take the score up to 265.

Estlea was eventually bowled by Ben Wallis for 85, while century-marker Ford followed soon afterwards, for 105. Nuwan Jayasena produced a fine cameo at the end of the innings, racing to 34 with three sixes and two fours, and Hadleigh were never in the hunt during their reply.

The visitors lost regular wickets – their top five batsmen were all back in the pavilion with the total on just 71 – and despite 46 from Ashley Clark at No. 8, no other batsman progressed beyond 22.

Hadleigh were bowled out for 160 in the 41st over, Lee Thompson taking three wickets. Jayasena and Matt Wittish took two apiece.

Over at Rectory Lane, Woolpit were put into bat by Halstead, but still managed to accumulate a winning score of 258 for six off their 50 overs. Despite the early loss of skipper Will Parker (8), Woolpit made good progress with the experienced Andy Northcote providing the backbone of the innings with 87 off 108 balls.

Northcote put on 87 for the second wicket with Corey Polyak (29), and 45 for the third wicket with Ryan Necombe (30), before Tom Whiteman contributed an unbeaten 56 off 50 balls at No. 5.

Josh King was the pick of the Halstead bowlers, with figures of 10-0-24-1.

The Essex side were going well in their reply, thanks to opener Chris Huntington (46) and Josh Ruthven (59), but when Huntington became the first of Freddie Heldreich’s four victims, to leave the total on 76 for two, Woolpit took charge.

Heldreich finished with figures of 9.5-1-38-4, while Chris Wells took two for 29 off seven overs as Halstead were bowled out for 215 before the end of the 42nd over.

Elsewhere, there was a rare victory for defending champions Elmstead, who remain bottom of the table despite beating Ipswich by four wickets.

Ipswich were restricted to 211 for eight, having lost opener Rob Southall for a duck and skipper Joe Rusby for 24. Jack Elford made 72 at No. 3, sharing a third wicket partnership of 141 with Damien Smith, who top-scored with an excellent 94, but Elmstead’s tight bowling kept them in the game.

Michael Cursons took three for 27, and Aiden O’Brien claimed two for 25 off eight overs. Skipper O’Brien (4) was an early casualty in Elmstead’s innings, bowled by the accurate Southall, but Jordan Elliott (68) and Cursons (48) put on 80 for the second wicket. Elmstead eventually celebrated a fourth win of the summer with four wickets and three overs in hand, Craig Watts finishing on 50 not out.

Coggeshall won a close game at home to Mistley by just two wickets. Captain Daniel Goff struck 100 off 97 balls as Mistley accrued a total of 269 for nine off their 50 overs. Goff put on 83 with James Scott (35) for the second wicket, but otherwise no other batsman advanced past 30. William Blackwell took three for 36 off his 10 overs.

Coggeshall’s reply began well, Edward King (75) and George Hanham (16) putting on 71 for the first wicket. Ben Chaplin (37) also scored well, but the match was in the balance throughout, before Charlie Green’s 57 not out guided the hosts to victory with two wickets and one over in hand.

‘It will help to make me better’ - Bart on his World Cup adventure

17:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Bartosz Bialkowski is hopeful his World Cup experience has seen him return to Ipswich Town a better player.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

12:27 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match last night. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

‘A first win will be massive... it’s just like a domino effect’ - Nolan on Town’s search for three points

06:00 Andy Warren
Jon Nolan gets up highest at Derby during the first half Picture Pagepix

Jon Nolan insists Ipswich Town must stop conceding sloppy goals if they are to secure what would be a ‘massive’ first win under Paul Hurst.

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Yesterday, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Yesterday, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Yesterday, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Hurst and Lampard meet as equals this evening... but they’ve taken very different routes to get there

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Frank Lampard and Paul Hurst will go head-to-head this evening. Picture: PA/PAGEPIX

Paul Hurst and Frank Lampard will meet on the Pride Park touchline as equals this evening, but the two managers have taken very different routes to get there.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Mon, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Mon, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24