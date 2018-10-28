Partly Cloudy

Forget a Cosmopolitan, have you tried a Bubblegum Daiquiri or a butter toffee popcorn cocktail?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 November 2018

Revolution's most popular cocktails Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Revolution's most popular cocktails Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Cocktail lovers in Ipswich are spoilt for choice with expert mixologists on hand at the likes of Revolution, Coast to Coast and Cosy Club - but could these fruit concoctions save the bar industry?

Daniel Shearer, deputy manager at Revolution, said: “There definitely has been an increase in demand for cocktails in the last 12 months, and in the last six months it has remained steady.

“The whole climate is in decline at the moment and bars are struggling yet cocktails have still increased for us.”

Strawberry Woo Woo made with Ketel One and Absolute Raspberri Vodka, Teichenne Peach Schnapps, Strawberry Purre and Cranberry Juice from Revolution Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSStrawberry Woo Woo made with Ketel One and Absolute Raspberri Vodka, Teichenne Peach Schnapps, Strawberry Purre and Cranberry Juice from Revolution Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

He listed the Strawberry Woo Woo, Pornstar Martini, Bubblegum Daiquiri, an Espresso Martini and a Blank Canvas as being the top five.

“Cocktails have moved to something we call disco cocktails those are the popular ones because they look good, they are bright, they are fruity and exciting.”

Pornstar Martini from Revolution made with Skyy Infusions Passion Fruit and Absolute Vanilla Vodka, Passion Fruit Puree, Sugar, Orange Juice. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSPornstar Martini from Revolution made with Skyy Infusions Passion Fruit and Absolute Vanilla Vodka, Passion Fruit Puree, Sugar, Orange Juice. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Samantha Haste, sales and events manager at the Old Cattle market bar, said Sex on the Bech and other traditional cocktails are included in the Disco section and added: “Everyone knows them, they are more traditional.”

American eatery Coast to Coast has also noticed the rise in demand for the alcoholic blends.

Bubblegum Daquri Revolution Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSBubblegum Daquri Revolution Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Connor Rudland, manager of the restaurant, said: “I would say there has been an increase, I think the culture is getting better obviously it is always going to help here when we have ‘2for1’ deals on. But in general it is all picking up.”

Espresso Martini Revolution made with Ketel one vodka, Kahlua choc liqueur, sugar chilled espresso coffee chocolate, popping candy. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSEspresso Martini Revolution made with Ketel one vodka, Kahlua choc liqueur, sugar chilled espresso coffee chocolate, popping candy. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Blank Canvas from Revolution made with Ketel One Vodka, lemon juice, sugar, soda, revolution flavour shot of your choice. Flavours available - Very Cherry, Bubblegum, Summer berry, classic pear drop. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSBlank Canvas from Revolution made with Ketel One Vodka, lemon juice, sugar, soda, revolution flavour shot of your choice. Flavours available - Very Cherry, Bubblegum, Summer berry, classic pear drop. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Bubblegum Daquri with popping candy from Coast to Coast made with Popping candy, bubble gum gomme, pampero rum, pressed apple juice. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSBubblegum Daquri with popping candy from Coast to Coast made with Popping candy, bubble gum gomme, pampero rum, pressed apple juice. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Cherry Cola Coast to Coast made with Amaretto, smirnoff vodka, Maraschino cherry syrup, captain morgan spiced rum, lime juice, cola. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSCherry Cola Coast to Coast made with Amaretto, smirnoff vodka, Maraschino cherry syrup, captain morgan spiced rum, lime juice, cola. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

French Martini Coast to Coast made with Raspberri Vodka, Chanbord, pineapple juice. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSFrench Martini Coast to Coast made with Raspberri Vodka, Chanbord, pineapple juice. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Butter Toffee Old Fashioned made with smoky Woodford Reserve bourbon whisky. Picture: COSY CLUBButter Toffee Old Fashioned made with smoky Woodford Reserve bourbon whisky. Picture: COSY CLUB

Cherry Bakewell made with Cherry juice & Amaretto almond liqueur, mixed with Ron Barcelo rum, a drop of caramel syrup. Picture: COSY CLUBCherry Bakewell made with Cherry juice & Amaretto almond liqueur, mixed with Ron Barcelo rum, a drop of caramel syrup. Picture: COSY CLUB

Vanilla Espresso Martini made with Cosy Clubs own cold brew coffee syrup shaken with Smirnoff vanilla vodka, a hint of Tia Maria and a dash of chocolate bitters Picture: COSY CLUBVanilla Espresso Martini made with Cosy Clubs own cold brew coffee syrup shaken with Smirnoff vanilla vodka, a hint of Tia Maria and a dash of chocolate bitters Picture: COSY CLUB

Spiced Pineapple and Pear Daiquiri Citrus tones of fresh lime juice and spiced pineapple thrown together with Xante pear and laced with Ron Barcelo rum Picture: COSY CLUBSpiced Pineapple and Pear Daiquiri Citrus tones of fresh lime juice and spiced pineapple thrown together with Xante pear and laced with Ron Barcelo rum Picture: COSY CLUB

Mojito made with Ron Barcelo rum, muddled limes, fresh mint and crushed ice, lengthened with soda Picture: COSY CLUBMojito made with Ron Barcelo rum, muddled limes, fresh mint and crushed ice, lengthened with soda Picture: COSY CLUB

