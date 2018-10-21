Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

From Slade to Blake - 9 concerts to enjoy this autumn

PUBLISHED: 18:01 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:06 23 October 2018

Flawless will be at the Ipswich Regent on November 10. Picture: PAUL HAMPARTSOUMIAN

Flawless will be at the Ipswich Regent on November 10. Picture: PAUL HAMPARTSOUMIAN

Paul Hampartsoumian

Are you a fan of jazz, classical music or 60s and 70s nostalgia? Take your pick from a great line-up of concerts coming to the area this autumn.

Slade and Mud II will be at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on October 30. Picture: SLADE AND MUD IISlade and Mud II will be at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on October 30. Picture: SLADE AND MUD II

Slade and Mud II, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, October 30: If you’re looking for an early taste of Christmas, now’s your chance. The bands behind 1970s smash Christmas hits Merry Xmas Everybody and Lonely This Christmas will be taking the stage for a concert, and performing all their hits. The line-ups include members of the original line-ups. The concert begins at 7.45pm. For more details and to book, visit the Apex website.

Flawless will be at Ipswich Regent on November 10. Picture: PAUL HAMPARTSOUMIANFlawless will be at Ipswich Regent on November 10. Picture: PAUL HAMPARTSOUMIAN

Flawless present Chase the Dream: The Reboot, Ipswich Regent, November 10: If you’re looking for a spectacular dance show, this evening should fit the bill. This high-energy dance group rose to stardom via their appearance in Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago, and have since starred in hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 and 2. They also won the World Dance Championships twice. Their show follows 10 “Big Dreamers” on their journey, as they aim to climb aboard the Intergalactic Dream Ship and live their ultimate dance fantasy on board. The concert is at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit the Regent website.

Benny Goodman’s Carnegie Hall Concer is at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on November 11. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE APEXBenny Goodman’s Carnegie Hall Concer is at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on November 11. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE APEX

Benny Goodman’s Carnegie Hall Concert, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, November 11: Love jazz? If so, join the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of one of the most famous jazz concerts ever, in 1938. To mark the occasion, Pete Long’s All-Star Goodmen Orchestra will be performing at an afternoon concert, with all the numbers from the Carnegie Hall concert, including Don’t Be That Way and Body & Soul. US singer Joan Viskant will also perform. The concert starts at 2.30pm. To find out more and book, visit the Apex website.

Paul Jones of The Manfreds, who will be playing at the Regent on November 13. Picture: LUCY TAYLORPaul Jones of The Manfreds, who will be playing at the Regent on November 13. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Maximum R&B with the Manfreds, Ipswich Regent, November 13: While there are loads of 1960s tribute acts around, some of the originals are also on the road this autumn, including the Manfreds. Original Manfred Mann frontmen Paul Jones and Mike d’Abo will be appearing together with many of the original members. Songs include Pretty Flamingo, 5-4-3-2-1, Do Wah Diddy and many more. Another legend, Georgie Fame, known for smash hits like Yeh Yeh, will also be appearing. The concert starts at 7.30pm. To book, visit the Regent website.

Blake will be at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe on November 18. Picture: BLAKEBlake will be at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe on November 18. Picture: BLAKE

Blake - The Anniversary Tour, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, November 18: The award-winning vocal trio are celebrating 10 years together, and have hit the number one spot in the Official UK Classical Artists Chart with their Anniversary Album. The show will feature songs including Elgar’s Nimrod, Somewhere from West Side Story, Here, There and Everywhere by The Beatles and many more, as well as all their popular anthems in three-part harmony. The concert starts at 7.30pm. To book, visit the Spa website.

The Upbeat Beatles will be at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe on November 24. Picture: UPBEAT BEATLESThe Upbeat Beatles will be at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe on November 24. Picture: UPBEAT BEATLES

The Upbeat Beatles, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, November 24: Would you like to roll back the decades and get a taste of the Fab Four in their prime? If so, this talented tribute band will take you back in time. Their show covers everything from the Cavern Club to the Apple rooftop, including Beatlemania, America, Sgt Pepper and Abbey Road. For details, visit the Spa website.

Dr Feelgood, November 15, Quay Theatre, Sudbury, November 15: Rhythm and blues are on the menu as this ever-popular band return to the Quay. Since they were formed back in the early 1970s, Dr Feelgood have built up a strong following, with hit singles including Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, Roxette and See You Later Alligator. The concert starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit the Quay website.

Glenn Tilbrook, Colchester Arts Centre, November 1: Squeeze’s lead singer and guitarist will be taking the stage for a solo show. His set will include new songs as well as older numbers, following the success of Squeeze’s latest album, The Knowledge, released last year. The concert starts at 7.30pm. For more details, visit the Colchester Arts Centre website.

The Dualers, Ipswich Corn Exchange, November 10: This nine-piece ska and reggae band are known for their Jamaican style R&B sounds and their vibrant style. They first hit the charts with their single Kiss on the Lips and have since had a number of other hit albums and singles, building up a following around the world. The concert starts at 7.25pm. For more details, visit the website.

Topic Tags:

Joanna Lumley, Ipswich Regent review: “A fabulous evening, darling”

Yesterday, 10:10 Georgia Watson
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Joanna Lumley jogged onto the stage at the Regent last night exuding boundless energy and looking fabulous in sparkly trainers.

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Wayne Savage
Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

Fat Frog Comedy Club hops into Colchester

Saturday, October 20, 2018 David Vincent
It's time for laugh. Joe Grant and Marion Vivien, who are launching the new Fat Frog Comedy Club in Colchester, with a range of stand-up comedians, on Saturday October 27.

Business is no joke - but it can be a laughing matter. Just ask stand-up comedian Joe Grant.

Something for all the family as Spill expands Ipswich arts festival

Saturday, October 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Video: Watch: Snow White stars reveal most embarrassing moments

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Megan Aldous
Snow White and dwarfs with poisonous apple Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

From trouser malfunctions to falling over in front of hundreds, the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast disclose their most shameful showbiz moments.

Review: The Vortex, by Noel Coward, Paper Lantern Theatre Company, Sir John Mills Theatre, Ipswich, to October 20.

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Wayne Savage
Molly Scurrell as Bunty Mainwaring and Tom Beattie as Nicky Lancaster in The Vortex Picture: PAPER LANTERN THEATRE COMPANY

One of Coward’s first plays, there’s much to like and dislike. Director Sally Broatch and her cast wrestled the best out of a mishmash of a story brimming with too many ideas to create a thoroughly entertaining evening of wit and drama.

Dame Esther Rantzen talks sex, veg and whether she prefers Princess Diana or Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Wayne Savage
Rebecca Wilcox and her mother Dame Esther Rantzen Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dame Esther Rantzen talks to Wayne Savage about her debut UK tour and what it’s like being grilled live on stage by her daughter Rebecca Wilcox.

Madagascar, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A fun, colourful and entertaining watch’

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Rebekah Rodwell
Alex the lion played by X Factor winner Matt Terry Credit: Scott Rylander

A lively, fun filled show from the creators of Shrek the Musical and based on a movie of the same name comes Madagascar The Musical.

Review: Dread Zeppelin, by Jo Carrick and Cast, Red Rose Chain, Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 12

Monday, October 15, 2018 Jackie Montague
Red Rose Chain Youth Theatre present Dread Zeppelin! Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

To mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, Red Rose Chain Youth Theatre have produced a brilliant new show. We are transported back into the past through fact, music, a bit of fiction and the universal of emotion of love.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24