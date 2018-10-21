From Slade to Blake - 9 concerts to enjoy this autumn

Flawless will be at the Ipswich Regent on November 10. Picture: PAUL HAMPARTSOUMIAN Paul Hampartsoumian

Are you a fan of jazz, classical music or 60s and 70s nostalgia? Take your pick from a great line-up of concerts coming to the area this autumn.

Slade and Mud II, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, October 30: If you’re looking for an early taste of Christmas, now’s your chance. The bands behind 1970s smash Christmas hits Merry Xmas Everybody and Lonely This Christmas will be taking the stage for a concert, and performing all their hits. The line-ups include members of the original line-ups. The concert begins at 7.45pm. For more details and to book, visit the Apex website.

Flawless present Chase the Dream: The Reboot, Ipswich Regent, November 10: If you’re looking for a spectacular dance show, this evening should fit the bill. This high-energy dance group rose to stardom via their appearance in Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago, and have since starred in hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 and 2. They also won the World Dance Championships twice. Their show follows 10 “Big Dreamers” on their journey, as they aim to climb aboard the Intergalactic Dream Ship and live their ultimate dance fantasy on board. The concert is at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit the Regent website.

Benny Goodman’s Carnegie Hall Concert, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, November 11: Love jazz? If so, join the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of one of the most famous jazz concerts ever, in 1938. To mark the occasion, Pete Long’s All-Star Goodmen Orchestra will be performing at an afternoon concert, with all the numbers from the Carnegie Hall concert, including Don’t Be That Way and Body & Soul. US singer Joan Viskant will also perform. The concert starts at 2.30pm. To find out more and book, visit the Apex website.

Maximum R&B with the Manfreds, Ipswich Regent, November 13: While there are loads of 1960s tribute acts around, some of the originals are also on the road this autumn, including the Manfreds. Original Manfred Mann frontmen Paul Jones and Mike d’Abo will be appearing together with many of the original members. Songs include Pretty Flamingo, 5-4-3-2-1, Do Wah Diddy and many more. Another legend, Georgie Fame, known for smash hits like Yeh Yeh, will also be appearing. The concert starts at 7.30pm. To book, visit the Regent website.

Blake - The Anniversary Tour, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, November 18: The award-winning vocal trio are celebrating 10 years together, and have hit the number one spot in the Official UK Classical Artists Chart with their Anniversary Album. The show will feature songs including Elgar’s Nimrod, Somewhere from West Side Story, Here, There and Everywhere by The Beatles and many more, as well as all their popular anthems in three-part harmony. The concert starts at 7.30pm. To book, visit the Spa website.

The Upbeat Beatles, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, November 24: Would you like to roll back the decades and get a taste of the Fab Four in their prime? If so, this talented tribute band will take you back in time. Their show covers everything from the Cavern Club to the Apple rooftop, including Beatlemania, America, Sgt Pepper and Abbey Road. For details, visit the Spa website.

Dr Feelgood, November 15, Quay Theatre, Sudbury, November 15: Rhythm and blues are on the menu as this ever-popular band return to the Quay. Since they were formed back in the early 1970s, Dr Feelgood have built up a strong following, with hit singles including Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, Roxette and See You Later Alligator. The concert starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit the Quay website.

Glenn Tilbrook, Colchester Arts Centre, November 1: Squeeze’s lead singer and guitarist will be taking the stage for a solo show. His set will include new songs as well as older numbers, following the success of Squeeze’s latest album, The Knowledge, released last year. The concert starts at 7.30pm. For more details, visit the Colchester Arts Centre website.

The Dualers, Ipswich Corn Exchange, November 10: This nine-piece ska and reggae band are known for their Jamaican style R&B sounds and their vibrant style. They first hit the charts with their single Kiss on the Lips and have since had a number of other hit albums and singles, building up a following around the world. The concert starts at 7.25pm. For more details, visit the website.