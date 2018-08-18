Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

From crabbing to geocaching - 9 free family days out in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:51 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:51 21 August 2018

Families enjoy some crabbing in Walberswick. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoy some crabbing in Walberswick. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Seeking inspiration for a free family day out? Here are some suggestions of fun things to do which won’t cost the earth.

Crabbing at Walberswick. Picture: Peter WarneCrabbing at Walberswick. Picture: Peter Warne

Crabbing, Walberswick

Going crabbing is a very popular sport for youngsters, which involves a minimal outlay for equipment. Suffolk’s top spot for this pastime is Walberswick, which used to host the British Open Crabbing Championships, until the event became a victim of its own popularity and was scrapped because it got too big. Old Felixstowe, Orford Quay, Ramsholt and West Mersea are also popular crabbing spots.

It’s best to check the tides before you set off, and ensure you are crabbing on an incoming tide, because this is when crabs naturally come into feed. All you need is a string or handline, a small fishing net, a plastic bucket and something to hold the bait - an old washing tablet bag is ideal for this. If you don’t have the kit, you can buy it from local shops.

Bacon is probably the most popular bait, although some crabbers try other types. Put salt water in the bucket with seaweed and pebbles, and don’t keep any crabs in the bucket for too long before putting them back in the water. And, of course, keep a close eye on children while crabbing.

The seahorse at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: ALL ABOUT IPSWICHThe seahorse at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: ALL ABOUT IPSWICH

Seahorses trail in Ipswich

The Pigs Gone Wild sculpture trail was a big hit with youngsters back in 2016, and families are eagerly looking forward to Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk next year. But, if you can’t wait that long, there’s a mini-sculpture trail to enjoy in the meantime - the Ipswich Family Trail.

Get your children to track down the 10 colourful 3ft seahorses stationed around the town centre. You can pick up a free trail map at the Tourist Information Centre or the Reg Driver Centre in Christchurch Park, or at the various sculpture locations and other shops and businesses.

Once your family has completed the trail, you can collect an Ipswich Explorer sticker and enter a competition to win four tickets for this year’s rock’n’roll panto at the New Wolsey Theatre.

The viewing area at Felixstowe full of people watching a large container ship. Picture: JANICE POULSONThe viewing area at Felixstowe full of people watching a large container ship. Picture: JANICE POULSON

Landguard Nature Reserve and Visitor Centre, Felixstowe

Of course, the most obvious free thing to do in Felixstowe is to spend time on the beach, whether you prefer to relax in the sun, paddle or swim or play beach games. However, there are also other fun free activities to enjoy, including spotting both birds and ships.

Landguard Nature Reserve is open free all year, covering a 33-hectare shingle spit, where you can see migrating birds and unusual and rare plants. The reserve includes a pond where dragon and damselflies gather, and a boardwalk with views of the estuary mouth. Youngsters will also enjoy beachcombing and finding shells and stones.

The John Bradfield Viewing Area offers great views of the container port and its giant visiting ships, as well as the scenery of the estuary. You can also visit the Landguard Visitor Centre and ViewPoint Cafe, which has hands-on displays about the Felixstowe peninsula and public toilets as well as a large cafe.

Christchurch Park Picture: JULIE KEMPChristchurch Park Picture: JULIE KEMP

Christchurch Park and Mansion in Ipswich

Most families in the Ipswich area will know this green oasis in the heart of town, but how much of it have you explored? It’s a great place to go for a walk and enjoy a picnic, as the park covers 33 hectares. It also includes wooded areas. The play area has a good range of equipment, as well as other sporting facilities including tennis courts, a table tennis table and bowling greens.

Children will love to see the park wildlife, including ducks, geese and fish in the ponds. There are believed to be more than 100 types of bird in the park, as well as cheeky squirrels. The Reg Driver Visitor Centre has displays and exhibitions and is open from 10am to 5pm until August 31, then 4pm from September (not open on Bank Holiday Monday). It also includes loos and a baby-changing area.

You can combine a visit to the park with a look around Christchurch Mansion. It is free to visit, and open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm (it closes an hour earlier from November). Highlights include a Tudor kitchen, Victorian toys and games and the chance to admire many works of art. There is currently an exhibition by Sudbourne Park Printmakers. If you want to learn more, the Friends of Ipswich Museums offer free short daily tours of the Mansion at 11am from Tuesday to Saturday and 2pm on Sunday, until October. There is no need to book for these.

The restored Boeing Stearman at Flixton Aviation Museum. Picture: NICK BUTCHERThe restored Boeing Stearman at Flixton Aviation Museum. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum, Flixton, near Bungay

If your children are keen on aeroplanes, this free museum in north Suffolk has an impressive collection of 60-plus planes, including a number which are displayed outside. However, there is also plenty that’s undercover, including the three main hangars, which are all linked.

The museum is divided into themed areas including the RAF Air-Sea Rescue Museum, complete with an airborne lifeboat, plus sections dedicated to RAF Bomber Command, the Royal Observer Corps and more.

There are some hands-on activities in the hangars for children, and a small sit-in fun aircraft and boat outside. There is a “NAAFI” serving light refreshments on-site. Although the museum is free, donations are welcome. Summer opening times are from 10am to 5pm from Sunday to Thursday, until October.

The Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: LEE ACKERSThe Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: LEE ACKERS

Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

There is a wide range of activities to enjoy at in these town-centre gardens, which lie around the ruins of an 11th-century abbey. This is the ideal spot for a picnic.

The top attraction for many youngsters will be the chance to see the birds in the small aviary, while the good news for parents is that there is no charge to see these. There is also a wildlife feeding area near the dovecote, and visitors are asked only to feed the park’s wild birds and squirrels in this area.

Attractions include a well-equipped play area and treehouse within a willow maze, as well as a rose garden, herb garden, water and sensory gardens and several other areas. Sports fans can also take part in tennis or crazy golf or use the bowling green, but there are charges for these activities.

Colchester Natural History Museum. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGEColchester Natural History Museum. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Natural History Museum, Colchester

Want to get closer to nature? You can do that at Colchester’s Natural History Museum, in the town’s High Street, opposite the main gates to Colchester Castle Park. The museum is free to visit and is open from 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

You can find out more about wildlife habitats, biodiversity and climate change, and the mammoths and hippos which once used to roam in East Anglia. There is even a display dedicated to the stag beetle.

Children will also enjoy hands-on items including the crawl-through badger sett and interactive microscope. Nearby Hollytrees Museum is also free to visit, so you could even visit the two together.

Rendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEYRendlesham Forest. Picture: TIM DENNEY

Rendlesham Forest

There are two circular walks laid out, an easy access trail covering three-quarters of a mile, and a longer trail covering three miles. The UFO trail is popular with all ages, taking in sights connected to the UFO sighting reported in December 1980.

There are also bike trails and play areas close to the car park, including a tube slide and zip line. Be aware that harvesting operations are taking place at Rendlesham this year, so some areas may be restricted. The forest park is open from 8am to 8pm daily.

Although it’s free to visit the forest park, there is a charge for parking - currently £4 for all-day parking or £2.50 for up to two hours, and you need to have the correct change.

A geocache hidden in the woods. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTOA geocache hidden in the woods. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Geocaching

Remember when treasure hunts used to mean hiding items in your garden, and waiting for children to find them? You can still do that, of course, if you have enough time and space, but geocaching is now an increasingly popular modern alternative, with more than 15 million people signed up worldwide.

So what is it? For the uninitiated, it involves searching for a “cache”, a small container containing a logbook (you sign this to show you found it) and small toys or trinkets which youngsters can swap with something else. All you need to do is to sign up free with the geocaching site, and download the app to your GPS device or mobile phone.

If you discover a cache is hidden in the nearby countryside, it’s the perfect way to encourage children to go on a family walk.

Video: 13 things to do in Suffolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Yesterday, 12:45 Louisa Baldwin
The Kids Group at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE

From a cactus and chilli festival to custom cars, there is plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

Make Way for Lucia to be performed at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury

Saturday, August 18, 2018 Michael Steward
‘Make Way for Lucia’ is showing at The Quay in Sudbury in September

Sudbury Dramatic Society (SDS) returns to the Quay Theatre next month with Make Way for Lucia by John Van Druten, adapted from the popular series of books by EF Benson.

Video: Hippodrome Circus Summer Spectacular review: A Great Yarmouth delight whatever the weather

Friday, August 17, 2018 Stacia Briggs
Many of the acts taking part in the opening sequence of the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus Summer Spectacular is an absolute delight, whatever the weather. Roll up, roll up for a show that you’ll remember forever.

This is where you can see Strictly Come Dancing professionals in East Anglia

Friday, August 17, 2018 Jessica Long
Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice will be back in the region with leading lady Luba Mushtuk. Picture: Strictly Theatre Company.

With the new series of Strictly Come Dancing set to get underway very soon, here is where you can see professional dancers from the show at theatres across East Anglia.

Video: The League of Gentlemen, Ipswich Regent review: ‘It’s the old lines that get the best reception’

Thursday, August 16, 2018 Dominic Moffitt
The League of Gentlemen. Picture: BBC DVD

For those not familiar with the work of Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith the show could have crawled from the depths of a chaotic reality.

Video: 11 great shows coming to the Ipswich Regent this season

Monday, August 13, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

From Fame the Musical to Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless, there is something for everyone this autumn at the Ipswich Regent.

Shake up your Shakespeare: 10 innovative plays for today

Saturday, August 11, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen as a Nazi-like Richard III in an innovative re-staging of the Shakespeare classic. Photo: United Artists

Shakespeare continues to be one of the most adaptable playwrights. His work is endlessly rewarding and continues to benefit from some inspired reinventions. Andrew Clarke and Lynne Mortimer recall some of their most memorable encounters with The Bard

Joe Pasquale discusses 30 years in comedy ahead of anniversary tour coming to region

Friday, August 10, 2018
Joe Pasquale

From his TV appearance on talent show New Faces to I’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here! winner, helium-voiced comedian Joe Pasquale is a household name.

The New Wolsey premieres West End musical Once along with new Ian Hislop comedy and classic Alan Bennett

Thursday, August 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The cast of Once gathered outside The New Wolsey's rehearsal space. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Theatres are getting ready for their autumn seasons. The New Wolsey in Ipswich has gathered together a number of premieres and critically acclaimed tours to entertain us. Arts editor Andrew Clarke selects his choice of the productions on offer

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24