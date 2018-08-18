7 days out to keep your children active

Do you worry your children spend too much time on electronic devices? Why not plan an active day out with them at one of these places.

CurveMotion in Bury St Edmunds

This facility has something for everyone to enjoy with roller skating, soft play, mega slides, and a high quality bistro. The play frame is one of the biggest in East Anglia and has exciting slides and interactive areas for the children to enjoy. The frame is designed for those aged 12 and under. If you don’t fancy that why not try roller skating? There are a number of sessions on offer as well as skate lessons. To take a look at what sessions are running and when visit the website.

Suffolk Ski Centre in Ipswich

Get your kids out of the house and learning something new - it could lead to a brand new hobby. The Suffolk Ski Centre also known as Suffolk Leisure Park has so many fun sports which you may not have had the opportunity to try before, including toboggan, ringos, high rope climbing, snow boarding, ski lessons, and more. You can have beginners lessons with instructors, group sessions, advanced ski race training, parties and more. To take a look at the prices for each of these activities click here.

The Cragg in Stowmarket

Do you have a little adventurer in your life? The Cragg in Stowmarket is a great day out for those wanting to try something new. The Cragg is a climbing wall which consists of 330 square metres of wall space and over 30 lines of leading and top rope climbing. It is a large dedicated bouldering traverse wall where children and adults can learn how to climb. Prices start at £4 but increase depending on what you want to do during your visit.

To read more about what is on offer click here.

Rollerworld in Colchester

Another venue that will get you and your children moving, at Rollerworld in Colchester you can take part in skating or quasar or both. If you love a competition quasar will be perfect for you, as the aim is to get yourself and your team as many points as possible by shooting your opponents with your quasar gun. Roller skating is great fun here as there is music playing and disco lights as you glide around the ring, there is always help on hand for those who are new to skating. To check out times and prices visit the website.

Alton Water In Ipswich

Go for a walk or cycle around Alton Water with your loved ones. There are a mixture of well surfaced and unsurfaced trails for you to follow while enjoying the gorgeous countryside, a butterfly garden, a wildflower meadow, woodland, ponds and a bird hide. It is the perfect place to go to see wildlife and get some fresh air. Things to keep an eye out for are pochard, teal, shoveller, golden eye and wigeon.

Play 2 Day in Ipswich

Your little one can burn off steam at Play 2 Day in Martlesham with the inflatable park, indoor children’s play and lazer tag. The indoor children’s play has ball pits, slides, climbing frames, obstacles and lots more - it can provide hours of entertainment. There is a cafe which serves freshly prepared snacks, meals and drinks so you really can make a day of it. Children can also have a bounce on a great range of inflatable slides and bouncy castles. If you would like to have a game of lazer tag it is best that you book in advance to avoid disappointment. The laser tag has two exciting levels and is a dynamic adventure game suitable for anyone over the age of six. Read more about the facility here.

Swimming

Take your children to one of the great swimming venues available in Suffolk and north Essex. There are plenty to chose from with fun added features like wave machines, inflatables and flumes. A couple of examples of this are Colchester Leisure World which has water rapids and water slides, Felixstowe Leisure Centre which has a main pool, a children’s pool, and a great slide. Another one to check out is Crown Pools in Ipswich as this has a wave machine, three pools and puts inflatables up during the summer holidays on certain days.