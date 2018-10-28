Bestselling author Anthony Horowitz is coming to Suffolk for a special event

One of Britain’s best loved novelists is coming to the county this autumn to celebrate the release of The Sentence is Death.

Anthony Horowitz OBE, who was born in King’s Lynn in Norfolk, has written over 40 books including teen spy series Alex Rider and Sherlock Holmes novels The House of Silk and Moriarty.

He is also a successful screenwriter and has worked on award-winning dramas such as Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War and New Blood.

Anthony, who now lives in London, is coming to Seckford Hall Hotel in Woodbridge for a special event on Friday, November 16.

He will be in conversation with Jules Button from the Woodbridge Emporium bookshop about his life, books and screenwriting and the event will be suitable for teenagers and adults.

There is also the chance to purchase VIP tickets which include a two-course set meal, VIP seats at the main event, a VIP goody bag and the chance to meet and chat to Anthony before the event.

You can also purchase his new book The Sentence is Death for a reduced price ahead of the event which you’ll be able to collect when you arrive.

The Sentence is Death is a murder mystery and the second in the bestselling series starring Private Investigator Daniel Hawthorne.

You will have the opportunity to get Anthony to sign your book at the end of the event.

The VIP dinner starts at 6pm and tickets cost £45 and the main event starts at 7.30pm with tickets for adults £12 and £9 for under 18s.

All tickets available in store at Woodbridge Emporium (66 Thoroughfare, IP12 1AL), by phone on 01394 382382 or online.