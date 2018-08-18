Overcast

Ardmore Vestival to take place at Delphi Centre

PUBLISHED: 08:28 22 August 2018

Phoebe Austin. Picture: SHLEPP ENTERTAINMENT

Phoebe Austin. Picture: SHLEPP ENTERTAINMENT

Archant

The countdown is on for a charity festival featuring a dog show, an exotic animal experience and live music.

The Ardmore Vestival is taking place at the Delphi Centre, in Sudbury, on Saturday, September 1, between noon and 5pm.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to charities StreetVet, Our Special Friends, Cats Protection League, Ardmore Stray Pets and the Firefighters Charity.

The Conquest K9 Display Team will perform at the event at 1pm and 3.30pm, alongside a fun dog show at 1.45pm and a have-a-go agility challenge featuring dogs and their owners.

The team at Animals UK will give visitors a chance to meet 20 different exotic animals and learn about them at the event organised by Ardmore Veterinary Practice.

There will also be over 25 trade stands, live music featuring local acts Serena Grant, Phoebe Austin, Gen Irving and Millie Kirkpatrick, face painting, a pet photographer and food and drink stalls.

Tickets are £5 (adults), £2.50 (children aged 10 to 16), under 10s are free.

