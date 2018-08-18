Overcast

Annual art exhibition returns to 14th-century barn in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:21 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:21 22 August 2018

Spring Green by Janet French Picture: SUPPLIED BY ARTWORKS

Archant

A popular art exhibition, featuring the work of 30 artists, will take place at a 14th-century barn near Bury St Edmunds.

Crow by Elizabeth Cooke Picture: SUPPLIED BY ARTWORKSCrow by Elizabeth Cooke Picture: SUPPLIED BY ARTWORKS

Blackthorpe Barn, in Rougham, will host the 19th annual exhibition by Artworks, giving people the chance to view work by the group’s East Anglian members.

With each artist exhibiting around 10 new pieces of art, there will be more than 300 works on display together with a pop-up shop, which will sell smaller artworks, paintings and cards.

All works are for sale.

Gillian Crossley-Holland, chairman of Artworks, said: “It’s our 19th annual exhibition this autumn and it’s easy to be excited by such an achievement.

Tea for Two by Lyn Aylward Picture: SUPPLIED BY ARTWORKSTea for Two by Lyn Aylward Picture: SUPPLIED BY ARTWORKS

“This year, as well as the work of our Artworks members, we are welcoming many talented guest artists whose work will give the exhibition a completely new and exciting feel.”

Entrance to the exhibition is free, parking is available and a cafe will serve drinks and home-made cakes during the show.

A number of demonstrations and presentations by the artists will also accompany the exhibition.

The exhibition will also be accompanied by a unique prize draw – the popular Mini Artworks - which features 30 original, specially-created artworks by exhibiting artists.

Sing to the Moon by Alfie Carpenter: Picture: SUPPLIED BY ARTWORKSSing to the Moon by Alfie Carpenter: Picture: SUPPLIED BY ARTWORKS

Tickets are £2 each and are available during the exhibition with proceeds supporting Artworks’ schools programme and its charity this year – Suffolk Refugee Support.

The exhibition is open from Saturday, September 15 until Sunday, September 30, from 10am-5pm daily.

For more information visit www.artworksinfo.org.uk

