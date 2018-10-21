Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

Bury St Edmunds science fiction exhibition at Moyes Hall celebrates ten years of cult movies

PUBLISHED: 11:59 26 October 2018

Star Wars characters at the 10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyses Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Star Wars characters at the 10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyses Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Bury’s Moyes Hall museum stages a well-regarded science fiction memorabilia exhibition each year. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to organiser Lance Alexander about some of his own key movie moments

Organiser of the exhibition Lance Alexander Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOrganiser of the exhibition Lance Alexander Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bury St Edmunds annual celebration of all things science fiction at Moyes Hall Museum reaches its tenth anniversary this year.

The event which brings together props, costumes and memorabilia from some of the greatest films and TV shows of all time has become one of the leading cult film exhibitions outside London. More than 1,000 people are thought to have visited this year’s show during the opening weekend alone.

This year’s show looks at how science fiction and “science fact” have influenced each other. One exhibit highlights how the 1990s flip-top mobile phone was a direct design descendant of the Star Trek communicator and how Skype and Facetime have made the comm-link, ever-present features in Gene Roddenbury’s universe, a reality in our daily lives.

Bury St Edmunds Moyses Hall Museum sci-fi exhibition Credit: Mark Westley PhotographyBury St Edmunds Moyses Hall Museum sci-fi exhibition Credit: Mark Westley Photography

Other attractions include original Hollywood props and costumes including Captain Kirk’s costume from Star Trek III (1984), Matt Damon’s Space suit worn in Ridley Scott’s The Martian (2015) and a BBC TARDIS console from the classic era of Doctor Who.

Lance Alexander, one of the organisers of the exhibition and someone who has been involved frrom the start, said that as a self-confessed cult movie fan it was important that shows such as these were available to people right across the country and not merely the preserve of people who lived close to London.

He said that finding people to loan items had become easier in recent years as their reputation had grown. “It’s still not easy. It’s always a delicate operation persuading a collector to part with their precious original lightsabre hilt for a month but we are a properly accredited museum, we have got proper security and display cases, and now we have a track record, we have that trust factor, it is becoming easier, particularly now we are working with partners like Kudos Memorabilia who have their own contacts as well all over the world.”

NASA notes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNASA notes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year Cambridge-based Kudos were able to source the original Apollo 11 flight manuals which again draw together the themes of science fiction and science reality – particularly as First Man, the story of Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, is currently playing in cinemas.

So what are Lance Alexander’s Top Science Fiction movies of all time?

The10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyses Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyses Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1. Star Wars (1977) – “The opening of that original film can never be beaten. Without doubt that’s my number one sci-fi moment, the music, the neverending spaceship, the planet hanging in space. It just blew me away and still does. I remember seeing it as a child and thinking: “This is it. I’m here now. It won’t ever get any better than this.”

2. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) – “This comes a very close second. I was brought up with the original series of Star Trek and was disappointed by Star Trek: The Motion Picture. It didn’t have the feel of the original series, so when I saw Wrath of Khan, I knew they were back. The relationships were there and it was full of the action-adventure that I had loved as a kid.”

Star Wars characters at the 10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStar Wars characters at the 10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

3. Blade Runner (1982) – “Another absolute classic. Despite the numerous director’s cuts, I love the original. I have to have the 1940s-style, gumshoe narration. For me, Blade Runner is science fiction’s great masterpiece. It’s the film where ideas, narrative and visuals all come together.”

4. Alien (1979) – “Another Ridley Scott masterpiece. I was allowed by my parents to watch this when I was young. I am sure that they weren’t aware that it was going to be as gory as it was. I was blown away by the chest-bursting scene with John Hurt and this whole notion of silence in space was immense.

5. Moon (2009) – “A relatively recent one now from Duncan Jones, David Bowie’s son. Sam Rockwell’s experience mining on the moon, for me, harked back to the classic space dramas of the 1970s and 80s, with their amazing model effects . It has lots of detail, it’s beautifully filmed and it’s a film I absolutely adore.”

6. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – “It’s got to be in there. Another brilliantly made film. Action-adventure, heroes and villains. It’s got everything. Fantastic action set pieces, comedy, wonderful visuals. It’s a film I can go back to and get something from time and again. For me that’s the definition of a classic.”

Topic Tags:

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

11:51 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Yesterday, 15:57 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Yesterday, 15:25 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

Yesterday, 11:57 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

Jimmy Carr will return to Colchester in 2019

Wed, 17:22 Sophie Barnett
Jimmy Carr is set to return to Colchester in 2019. Picture: CHAMBERS MANAGEMENT

Award-winning comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour to Colchester’s Charter Hall.

Joanna Lumley, Ipswich Regent review: “A fabulous evening, darling”

Tue, 10:10 Georgia Watson
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Joanna Lumley jogged onto the stage at the Regent last night exuding boundless energy and looking fabulous in sparkly trainers.

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Wayne Savage
Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

Fat Frog Comedy Club hops into Colchester

Saturday, October 20, 2018 David Vincent
It's time for laugh. Joe Grant and Marion Vivien, who are launching the new Fat Frog Comedy Club in Colchester, with a range of stand-up comedians, on Saturday October 27.

Business is no joke - but it can be a laughing matter. Just ask stand-up comedian Joe Grant.

Video: Watch: Snow White stars reveal most embarrassing moments

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Megan Aldous
Snow White and dwarfs with poisonous apple Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

From trouser malfunctions to falling over in front of hundreds, the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast disclose their most shameful showbiz moments.

Most read

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24