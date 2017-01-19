Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Call for more music venues and cultural spaces for young people in Ipswich

19:14 24 January 2017

Suffolk Young Labour Party, with Charlie Nixon in the centre wearing a red scarf.

Suffolk Young Labour Party, with Charlie Nixon in the centre wearing a red scarf.

Archant

Ipswich has been dubbed a “cultural wasteland” that needs to improve its music scene and offer more for young people.

1 Comments
Pump & Grind, at the corner of Northgate Street and Great Colman Street in Ipswich, which closed in December.Pump & Grind, at the corner of Northgate Street and Great Colman Street in Ipswich, which closed in December.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition launched by Suffolk Young Labour Party (SYLP) calling for new, modern venues in the town that can fill the void left by the closure of Pump & Grind.
Seventeen-year-old Charlie Nixon, of SYLP, said: “Young people want more cultural spaces and live music and they want to see bands play in Ipswich.

“At the end of the day young people don’t want to see the tribute acts, they want to see the bands that are upcoming and have a buzz.

“Culture seems to be dying in Ipswich and what happens is people my age are going away to university and they see no reason to return.”

Mr Nixon, a student at One sixth form in Ipswich, has urged the University of Suffolk (UoS) to follow the lead of the University of East Anglia in Norwich, whose students’ union runs two music venues in the city.

Tom Kerridge at Pump & Grind.Tom Kerridge at Pump & Grind.

A thriving social environment will draw more people to study in Ipswich, Mr Nixon said.

Pump & Grind was an independent pub in Great Colman Street run by Tom Kerridge that attracted a younger audience as it hosted underground musicians and innovative events. It was forced to shut in December due to a dispute over the lease agreement.

Mr Kerridge has now found a potential space to launch a fresh venue and he is in talks with the landlord of the building.

The new business will be like Pump & Grind, Mr Kerridge said, but more focused on putting on events and gigs.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere supports the campaign.Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere supports the campaign.

“We can’t just have this cultural wasteland,” he added. “People want to go out and see the music and do different things.”

Leader of Ipswich Borough Council David Ellesmere said he was fully supportive of SYLP’s campaign.

He said: “There is a vibrant arts scene in Ipswich but we know that young people in particular feel that it doesn’t cater to their needs.

“If we can use the energy and enthusiasm of Young Labour to show there’s a market for it then hopefully we can use that as a catalyst to get such a venue going.”

St Clement's Church, which is to become Ipswich Arts Centre.St Clement's Church, which is to become Ipswich Arts Centre.

Mr Ellesmere said he had met with some of the SYLP members and suggested they should get Grapevine, an entertainment guide for East Anglia, distributed in sixth forms to let students  know about the gigs that already take place in the region.

He said the council was also helping Mr Kerridge to find a new space.

There is currently a project under way to transform the redundant St Clement’s Church in Star Lane into Ipswich Arts Centre, which will feature a medium-size venue for bands to play.

One of the managing directors, Simon Hallsworth, said the centre was due to open this summer for some events, but more funding was needed to finish the final works on the church so it can run all-year-round.

Charlie thinks more cultural spaces will draw more students to the University of Suffolk.Charlie thinks more cultural spaces will draw more students to the University of Suffolk.

Richard Lister, vice-chancellor at UoS, said as the university didn’t have a “closed campus”, its students were able to benefit from Suffolk’s “rich cultural offering”, such as Spill festival and DanceEast.

He added: “There is of course room for improvement and we support those looking to add to the diversity of the county by offering more cultural spaces, indeed many of our staff have been actively involved in the creation of St Clement’s Arts Centre.”

Keywords: David Ellesmere Ipswich Borough Council Labour Party Ipswich Borough Bury

1 comment

  • A typical Labour member who thinks that someone else should do something about it. Serious advice....just grasp the entrepreneurial spirit lad and use your connections to buyrentacquire a venue and charge admission fees, serve food & drink and whatever the customers demand. If the business succeeds great, if it doesn't learn and move on; please don't expect a handout of what your fellow dinosaur socialists call "public money" to help. It's the 21st Century and there's no such thing as public money; it is just a tax on all of us who work, create, innovate and otherwise improve our lot. Oh and one other thing please don't confuse "culture" with "entertainment". I would be classed as a bore if I spent the next 300 words or so trying to explain the difference. Nice photo by the way, the students all look very English and local, quite a contrast to the demographics from where the Labour party gets its dwindling support these days. Where is the "diversity"?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Steve Blake

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Did you know Jack Whitehall went to school with the Twilight Saga’s Robert Pattinson?

15:18 Wayne Savage
Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Comedian Jack Whitehall’s latest tour, At Large, stops by the Ipswich Regent tomorrow and Thursday.

Guys and Dolls is the greatest musical comedy ever argues youth company

11:12 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Connie Lamb as Sarah Brown and Sam Brown as Sky Masterson in Eastern Edge Theatre Company's production of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion. Photo: Peter Ling

Eastern Edge Theatre Company hope luck will be a lady for their run of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion.

DanceEast showcases new work for families

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Andrew Clarke
Golilocks and the Three Bears by Northern Ballet part of the DanceEast spring season

DanceEast’s seasons tend to have a broad, over-arching theme which loosely ties together a series of unrelated events. In the past we have had seasons of world premieres or a season of shows which looked at migration and international cultures.

All those unfunny lefties rile me says Jim Davidson

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 James Rampton
Comedian Jim Davidson

Comedian Jim Davidson talks about latest tour 40 Years On, the highs and lows, being deliberately provocative and his charity work ahead of Ipswich Regent show.

Capel St Mary’s Orchard Players invite you to be their guest for Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, January 8, 2017
The principal cast of Beauty and the Beast, staged by Capel St Mary's Orchard Players January 12-14. Photos: Contributed

It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Comedian Mike McClean talks family, the future and returning to the Ipswich Regent

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Comedian Mike McClean is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his new show. Photo: Contributed

Comedian Mike McClean returns to Ipswich next week. Just be sure you don’t turn up late he tells entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Allan Cosgrove talks Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, at the Ipswich Regent tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play the Ipswich Regent tonight. Photo: Contributed

Event’s Martin Hutchinson talks to Allan Cosgrove of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, playing the Ipswich Regent tonight.

Review: Cats, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CTC, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, January 6, 2017 Martine Silkstone
Georgia Gower as Exotica in The Children's Theatre Company's production of Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

An audience of all ages lapped up a polished performance from The CTC as the youth theatre group brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit show, Cats, to the Apex for some post-Christmas feline fun.

Sudbury’s Quay Theatre launches spring programme - who will you see?

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Emma Brennan
The Quay Theatre in Sudbury.

As the panto season came to a close on Sunday, Sudbury’s Quay Theatre is launching into its new spring programme with a broad range of fresh offerings including more comedy, local history talks and family film showings.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Abusive former Colchester soldier who ‘terrorised’ neighbours is spared jail

Stanley Snellgrove leaves Ipswich Crown Court.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers: We’re letting Mick McCarthy down with our performances

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Steven Taylor could be the big character that Ipswich Town need, says Darren Ambrose

Steven Taylor, pictured in action at Newcastle

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy wants to ‘win stuff’ and test himself before he retires

Newcastle United's Daryl Murphy

New loan signing Toumani Diagouraga to wear the number 37 shirt at Ipswich Town

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured in action for Leeds United

MPs and peers will have to give the green light to start EU divorce proceedings

Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, announcing that the Government has lost its appeal against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. Picture Supreme Court/PA Wire

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24