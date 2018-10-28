Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

A film lovers plea: Why we need to continue to invest in Hollywood’s heritage

PUBLISHED: 13:10 01 November 2018

Errol Flynn in The Adventures of Robin Hood; Photo: Warner Bros

Errol Flynn in The Adventures of Robin Hood; Photo: Warner Bros

Archant

With film fans reeling from the one-two punch of DVD player sales ending and the plug being pulled on a classic movie site, Arts editor Andrew Clarke worries how tomorrow’s film lovers are going to uncover Hollywood classics in the stream age

Katharine Hepbun seen here on the set of The Philadelphia Story with John Howard, Cary Grant and James Stewart. Photo MGMKatharine Hepbun seen here on the set of The Philadelphia Story with John Howard, Cary Grant and James Stewart. Photo MGM

As Bob Dylan memorably sang: ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ and it seems these days that life is in a constant state of flux but within the world of film and TV there has always been a balance between the thrill of the new and the appreciation of timeless classics...but all that could be coming to an end.

Last week was a bad week for the film fan. First, department store John Lewis announced that they would no longer be stocking DVD players because they said that everyone streams their movies these days (which I don’t really agree with but we’ll let that go) but even if we accept that argument, then film lovers would have been cut down by announcement from Warner Brothers later the same week that they were stopping their classic movie streaming service.

The question that now remains hovering in the air is where are the film connoisseurs and the film fans of the future going to encounter the classics of yester-year, the films which still routinely inspire today’s directors.

The cast of the Ealing Comedy The Ladykillers featuring Alec Guiness, Katie Johnson, Herbert Lom and Peter Sellers. Photo: Ealing StudiosThe cast of the Ealing Comedy The Ladykillers featuring Alec Guiness, Katie Johnson, Herbert Lom and Peter Sellers. Photo: Ealing Studios

Warners have indicated that while classic movies were not unprofitable they weren’t as profitable as the streaming services offering up modern movies. They described it as ‘a loyal but ultimately a niche market’. Surely, anything bringing in money should be welcomed?

It’s offering the customer a service. There are virtually no costs attached to these movies and yet they continue to make a profit, so why stop?

For the film-lover, it’s all about quality of life and quality of experience. The advent of the DVD triggered a huge restoration programme as all the major studios went back into their archives and started repairing and restoring their film classics. A lot of work has been done, so why not continue to profit from it and celebrate our cultural heritage at the same time?

Casablanca with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman Photo Warner BrosCasablanca with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman Photo Warner Bros

Even relatively recent films like Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and My Fair Lady (1964) were rescued just before their primary elements were lost to decay. Similarly, Technicolor camera negatives for Gone With The Wind (1939) were discovered to be warped beyond repair but newly devised computer software were able to scan separate elements and then combine them to produce a pristine new masterprint.

It’s not just the big Hollywood blockbusters and the Oscar winners that have been saved, the DVD revolution also gave British movies like the Ealing Comedies and the Hammer Horror films a new lease of life.

Film is a great leveller. It brings people together – people from different walks of life, different backgrounds, different nationalities – and yet the demise of the DVD and the limiting of streaming services is offering us less choice rather than more.

John Wayne, in his final film role, as dying gunslinger JB Books in Don Siegel's The Shootist. Photo: ParamountJohn Wayne, in his final film role, as dying gunslinger JB Books in Don Siegel's The Shootist. Photo: Paramount

I had my film education courtesy of BBC 2 and Channel 4. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, BBC 2 had a themed 6pm film slot which screened everything from Johnny Weismuller Tarzan movies, to 1950s Cold War paranoia The Day The Earth Stood Still, to Ealing comedies like The Ladykillers, to British World War II movies like Dunkirk, Reach For The Sky and Ice Cold In Alex.

It offered a young film-lover a wide choice of classic films in addition to the high-profile Oscar-winners. With the arrival of DVD I built a sizeable collection of classic films which meant as terrestrial TV stopped screening first black and white films and then classic films I had an independent supply of classic screwball comedies, John Ford westerns or Alfred Hitchcock movies.

Our film heritage is in reasonably good shape so don’t let it slip away, forgotten and unloved, only to be replaced by mass-marketed movie trends of the moment. Let’s keep that balance between current hits and classic films that still have the ability to inspire and entertain. Our world would be immeasurably poorer if we lost the films of Cary Grant, Laurel and Hardy, Peter Sellers, Dirk Bogarde, John Wayne, Buster Keaton, Errol Flynn, Gene Kelly, Christopher Lee, Humphrey Bogart or Kenneth Williams... the list is endless. If you haven’t seen any of these people in action, search out one of their films today. You won’t be disappointed.

Topic Tags:

Review: The Habit of Art by Alan Bennett at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Yesterday, 16:36 James Marston
Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS

A fictional meeting between two towering figures of the 20th century, The Habit of Art comes from the pen of another national treasure – Alan Bennett.

New Wolsey hosts Ian Hislop satire about publisher arrested for libel three days running

Yesterday, 16:30 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Fame The Musical, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A mix of unrequited love, leg warmers and leotards’

Tue, 15:14 Rebekah Rodwell
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Based on the 1980s film of the same name is the UK musical tour starring Mica Paris, Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter.

Gallery: ‘Guys and Dolls’ to take to the stage at church in Bury St Edmunds

Tue, 08:14 Russell Cook
RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Young people from theatre company R W Productions are to take to the stage at St John’s Church, in Bury St Edmunds, at the weekend, for their production of “Guys and Dolls”.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter dancing for joy at Fame - The Musical role

Sunday, October 28, 2018 Wayne Savage
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter makes her stage debut in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame - The Musical, at the Ipswich Regent from tomorrow.

Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Wayne Savage
Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Singer, actress, author and presenter Mica Paris talks about how aspiring performers can learn a lot from coming to see Fame - The Musical and her friendship with Prince.

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

Friday, October 26, 2018 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24