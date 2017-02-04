Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cast of Lord of the Dance shows reporter the steps before debut at Ipswich Regent

18:52 06 February 2017

Reporter Gemma Mitchell learns the basics from The Lords Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith ahead of the debut show at Ipswich Regent.

Reporter Gemma Mitchell learns the basics from The Lords Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith ahead of the debut show at Ipswich Regent.

I have to admit, Irish dancing is not my forte.

Comment
Reporter Gemma Mitchell learns the basics from The Lords Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith ahead of the debut show at Ipswich Regent.Reporter Gemma Mitchell learns the basics from The Lords Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith ahead of the debut show at Ipswich Regent.

In fact, the only reason the words ‘Lord of the Dance’ were familiar to me was because of that Friends episode where Chandler talks of Michael Flatley’s legs “flailing about as if independent from his body”.

So when the opportunity arose for me to have a masterclass with the cast of the latest rendition of the world-famous show before they take to the stage of the Ipswich Regent for the first time tonight, I thought it was a great chance to educate myself.

I arrived bushy tailed at 4pm to find the performers rehearsing a few routines and I was amazed by the talent on the stage, with legs moving and feet tapping in a way I had never seen before.

Matt Smith and Fergal Keaney, who both play The Lord, talked me through a few “basic” steps.

Lord of the Dance rehearsals before the opening night at Ipswich Regent.Lord of the Dance rehearsals before the opening night at Ipswich Regent.

The lads were dressed in their impressive red costume and shiny tap shoes, showing me up in my ‘straight-from-the-office-with-no-time-to-change’ ensemble.

All I can say is, it really is as difficult as it looks.

“It’s OK, it took me 10 years to learn how to do this,” Fergal reassured me.

Safe to say I won’t be giving up my day job for a place in the next Lord of the Dance tour.

Lord of the Dance rehearsals before the opening night at Ipswich Regent.Lord of the Dance rehearsals before the opening night at Ipswich Regent.

Tonight it is Matt’s to turn to take centre stage as The Lord, the role originally played by writer and choreographer Flatley.

Matt, 24 and from Bedford, was first inspired to take up Irish dancing after watching Flatley in Lord of the Dance as a child.

“It’s an honour to be able to be taught by him to do the role that he created,” he said.

“I was a little bit nervous performing it in front of him, but he’s always really supportive.”

With the production on its fourth week of a four-month tour, the young dancers need to go to extreme measures to keep themselves physically healthy.

Matt said after a show the cast would face the “Ice Beast”, a plunge into a huge bin filled to stomach-height with ice and water.

“It helps the muscles recuperate,” he said, through gritted teeth.

This incarnation of the show, called Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games, written by Flatley to mark the 20th anniversary of the original debut, features new staging, costumes and choreography - and even includes some pyrotechnics.

“It gets pretty hot on stage, and on the front row,” Fergal warned.

It is on at the Ipswich Regent until Thursday.

Check our website later tonight for my review of the show.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Cast of Lord of the Dance shows reporter the steps before debut at Ipswich Regent

18:52 Gemma Mitchell
Reporter Gemma Mitchell learns the basics from The Lords Fergal Keaney and Matt Smith ahead of the debut show at Ipswich Regent.

I have to admit, Irish dancing is not my forte.

Review: Black Is The Colour Of My Voice, New Wolsey Theatre, February 2

16:38 Jackie Montague
Apphia Campbell as Nina Simone in the play Black Is The Colour of My Voice

Apphia Campbell writes, performs and sings this stunning, moving and inspirational show inspired by the life of Nina Simone.

Springfield Follies venture down rabbit hole for Alice in Wonderland panto

15:05 Tom Potter
The Springfield Follies present Alice in Wonderland at Kesgrave Community Centre

An amateur drama group took audiences on a fantasy-filled adventure based on a classic tale populated by curious characters spouting absurd verse.

‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School

Yesterday, 16:00 Tom Potter
'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.

Children treated to magical story time at New Wolsey Theatre

Yesterday, 11:01 Adam Howlett
Mollie Steward and Emily Salter read to youngsters

Children were treated to a free spellbinding story time at the New Wolsey Theatre yesterday.

Review: Northanger Abbey, by Jane Austen, adapted by Tim Luscombe, Bury Theatre Royal, until February 11, then New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, May 2-6.

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Andrew Clarke
Annabelle Terry as Isabella and Eva Feiller as Catherine Morland in Bury Theatre Royal's production of Northanger Abbey

Two hundred years after her death, the acutely observed social commentaries penned by Jane Austen continue to delight and entertain, as demonstrated by the joyful staging of Austen’s Gothic novel satire Northanger Abbey at the Bury Theatre Royal.

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

Saturday, February 4, 2017 Andrew Clarke
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

The death last weekend of East Anglian acting legend John Hurt brought home the fact that we have so many talented stars of stage and screen living on our doorstep.

Jane Austen creates timeless world for Bury Theatre’s production of Northanger Abbey

Friday, February 3, 2017 Andrew Clarke
The timeless world of Jane Austen is explored in a new stage production of Northanger Abbey which opens at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, before embarking on a UK tour to mark the 200th anniversary of the writer's death.

This year sees the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death and yet this Georgian author remains more popular than ever. Arts editor Andrew Clarke talks to director Karen Simpson about what makes her so modern while Liz Nice argues that Austen gives women a rose-tinted view of life.

DanceEast and Tim Casson offers families a Night At The Theatre

Thursday, February 2, 2017 Andrew Clarke
Night at the Theatre a family friendly part of the DanceEast spring season

There’s nothing quite like a visit to the theatre – it’s thrilling, it’s exciting and it’s fun but for many people it can also be more than a little daunting.

Most read

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo: Wayne Savage

Chance of sleet and snow as Suffolk hit by cold snap

Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 players - the top ten!

Allan Hunter enjoys a cigarette after Town's FA Cup semi-final against West Brom. Kevin Beattie and Robin Turner are also in celebratory mood.

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Speaker John Bercow announces he will block Donald Trump from speaking in parliament

Speaker of the House John Bercow spoke to pupils at Holmwood House School in Colchester on Thursday, 07 November.

Historic Cornard church’s £750,000 Heritage Lottery bid to fund makeover

Peter Halden and Rev Chris Ramsey are trying to raise funds for an expansion at St Andrew's Church in Great Cornard, near Sudbury.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24