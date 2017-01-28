Partly Cloudy

Check out food hygiene ratings for businesses in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Haverhill

17:48 03 February 2017

A chef prepares a meal (stock images)

Greentellect_Studio

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in west Suffolk this weekend?

We’ve made a searchable table of restaurants, pubs, cafes and other food businesses, showing their latest food hygiene ratings.

Data taken from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that while the majority of restaurants, cafes and pubs in the region are complying with regulations, a small number have still failed to meet basic requirements.

Across St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath, 97.4% of businesses met the required standard of three or higher and none scored the very worse rating of zero.

Of the 1,217 businesses to be rated, just 32 failed to receive a rating of three or higher.

In Forest Heath 11 were rate one and two received a score of two. In St Edmundsbury there were 12 businesses rated one and seven rated two,

Take a look to see what your favourite restaurant scored.

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the searchable table is correct as of February 3, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

Jane Austen creates timeless world for Bury Theatre’s production of Northanger Abbey

16:12 Andrew Clarke
The timeless world of Jane Austen is explored in a new stage production of Northanger Abbey which opens at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, before embarking on a UK tour to mark the 200th anniversary of the writer's death.

This year sees the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death and yet this Georgian author remains more popular than ever. Arts editor Andrew Clarke talks to director Karen Simpson about what makes her so modern while Liz Nice argues that Austen gives women a rose-tinted view of life.

Review: Black Is The Colour Of My Voice, New Wolsey Theatre, February 2

15:58 Jackie Montague
Apphia Campbell as Nina Simone in the play Black Is The Colour of My Voice

Apphia Campbell writes , performs and sings this stunning, moving and inspirational show about the life of Nina Simone.

DanceEast and Tim Casson offers families a Night At The Theatre

Yesterday, 13:09 Andrew Clarke
Night at the Theatre a family friendly part of the DanceEast spring season

There’s nothing quite like a visit to the theatre – it’s thrilling, it’s exciting and it’s fun but for many people it can also be more than a little daunting.

Gallery: New Wolsey Theatre play Pink Mist tackles soldiers facing life on civvy street

Wed, 19:00 Andrew Clarke
Pink Mist by Owen Sheers, at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, a touring Bristol Old Vic production. Picture: Mark Douet

Soldiers have always had a hard time coming back from war. Settling down to civilian life can be lonely and isolating, particularly if they enjoyed the camaraderie of life in a regiment, but there is also the spectre of battle fatigue and mental illness which can also make the return to ordinary life difficult.

Award-winning improv Showstoppers to perform in Ipswich

Mon, 15:18 Adam Howlett
The cast of Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical are preparing to grace the stage at the New Wolsey Theatre. Photo by Steve Ullathorne

The award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is visiting Ipswich as part of its 2017 tour.

Brendan Cole wants top Strictly Come Dancing judge role

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Brendan Cole, coming to the Ipswich Regent February 10. Photo: Shane Finn

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is coming to the Ipswich Regent. He spills the beans on Craig Revel Horwood, replacing Len Goodman and being a proud father.

Russell Brand returns to Ipswich

Friday, January 27, 2017
Comedian Russell Brand returns to the Ipswich Regent on June 8 with new tour Re:Birth. Photo: Matt Crockett Photography

Russell Brand is returning to the Ipswich Regent with new tour Re:Birth.

Review: Guys and Dolls, by Jo Swerling, Abe Burrows, Frank Loesser, Eastern Edge Theatre Company, Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe until January 28

Friday, January 27, 2017 Andrew Clarke
Connie Lamb as Sarah Brown and Sam Brown as Sky Masterson in Eastern Edge Theatre Company's production of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion. Photo: Peter Ling

Guys and Dolls is one of the masterpieces of musical theatre. It is a wonderful, atmospheric show cram-packed with quirky characters who get to sing of the most memorable, witty songs that Broadway has ever come up with.

Comedian Joel Dommett from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! coming to Ipswich

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Chris Shimwell
Joel Dommett brings the laughs at Latitude 2016 - Paul John Bayfield

Runner-up in ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity, Joel Dommett, is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

