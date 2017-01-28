Check out food hygiene ratings for businesses in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Haverhill

A chef prepares a meal (stock images) Greentellect_Studio

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in west Suffolk this weekend?

We’ve made a searchable table of restaurants, pubs, cafes and other food businesses, showing their latest food hygiene ratings.

Data taken from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that while the majority of restaurants, cafes and pubs in the region are complying with regulations, a small number have still failed to meet basic requirements.

Across St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath, 97.4% of businesses met the required standard of three or higher and none scored the very worse rating of zero.

Of the 1,217 businesses to be rated, just 32 failed to receive a rating of three or higher.

In Forest Heath 11 were rate one and two received a score of two. In St Edmundsbury there were 12 businesses rated one and seven rated two,

Take a look to see what your favourite restaurant scored.

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the searchable table is correct as of February 3, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.