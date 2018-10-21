Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards
Video

Everything you need to know ahead of Christchurch Park Fireworks

PUBLISHED: 11:55 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 24 October 2018

Ipswich Fireworks: Kev Handley

Ipswich Fireworks: Kev Handley

Archant

Suffolk’s biggest firework display returns with a bang this November accompanied with a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

Ipswich Fireworks Credit: Kev HandleyIpswich Fireworks Credit: Kev Handley

The annual event takes place on Saturday, November 3 in Christchurch Park in Ipswich and is now in its 47th year.

The event is organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout Group and thousands of spectators are expected.

Entertainment on the night

The display, brought to you by Alchemy Fireworks, will be accompanied by a chart-topping soundtrack.

Ipswich Fireworks Credit: Kev HandleyIpswich Fireworks Credit: Kev Handley

There will also be a funfair, catering stalls, a bar, roaring bonfire and family friendly entertainment including party band Soul Kitchen and 11:11 Entertainments Fire Performers.

Live music comes from local vocalist Chelsea Francis, local four-piece Indie band The Naked French and street drummers ‘iDrum’.

‘DiggerWorld’, in association with Holmes Plant and Construction Ltd, is also making a return, giving children and big kids alike the opportunity to operate a mini-digger

Tickets and timings

Ipswich Fireworks: Kev HandleyIpswich Fireworks: Kev Handley

The gates open at 6pm with fireworks at 8pm and family fun through until 10pm.

Gates open- 6pm

Entertainment, funfair, catering and bars open - 6pm

Soul Kitchen on the Main Stage - 7pm and 8.20pm

iDrum, Chelsea Francis, Anton Juggler, 11.11 Entertainments Fire Performers, Chelsea Francis at Stage Two - 6.45pm, 7pm, 7.15pm, 7.30pm, 7.45pm, 8.20pm

“Big Heads” Parade - all evening

The Naked French at Stage Three - 6.30pm, 8.20pm

Spectacular Musical Fireworks by Alchemy Fireworks - 8pm

Park Closes - 10pm

The event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the 11th Ipswich Scout Group and other local charities since it started in 1972.

Ollie Arthur, event manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our 47th fireworks display.

“Our small team of volunteers have been busy all year organising the big night out of family fun featuring much more than the regions biggest musical fireworks display.

“We’ve got live music, entertainment, caterers, bars and our most thrilling fairground yet!

“We’re encouraging people to buy their tickets online in advance to save £1.50 off the gate price of each ticket.

“Please arrive at Christchurch Park in good time to catch the fireworks at 8pm with great entertainment before and after. Gates open at 6pm.”

Discounted tickets are now on sale on the Ipswich Fireworks website until Friday November 2 at £5.00 for children and £7.00 for adults.

Gate prices on the night increase to £6.50 for children and £8.50 for adults.

Tickets can also be purchased from all East of England Coop stores within Ipswich and surrounding areas, as well as many other local retailers listed on the Ipswich Fireworks website.

Related articles

Jimmy Carr will return to Colchester in 2019

17:22 Sophie Barnett
Jimmy Carr is set to return to Colchester in 2019. Picture: CHAMBERS MANAGEMENT

Award-winning comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour to Colchester’s Charter Hall.

Joanna Lumley, Ipswich Regent review: “A fabulous evening, darling”

Yesterday, 10:10 Georgia Watson
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Joanna Lumley jogged onto the stage at the Regent last night exuding boundless energy and looking fabulous in sparkly trainers.

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Wayne Savage
Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

Fat Frog Comedy Club hops into Colchester

Saturday, October 20, 2018 David Vincent
It's time for laugh. Joe Grant and Marion Vivien, who are launching the new Fat Frog Comedy Club in Colchester, with a range of stand-up comedians, on Saturday October 27.

Business is no joke - but it can be a laughing matter. Just ask stand-up comedian Joe Grant.

Something for all the family as Spill expands Ipswich arts festival

Saturday, October 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Video: Watch: Snow White stars reveal most embarrassing moments

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Megan Aldous
Snow White and dwarfs with poisonous apple Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

From trouser malfunctions to falling over in front of hundreds, the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast disclose their most shameful showbiz moments.

Review: The Vortex, by Noel Coward, Paper Lantern Theatre Company, Sir John Mills Theatre, Ipswich, to October 20.

Thursday, October 18, 2018 Wayne Savage
Molly Scurrell as Bunty Mainwaring and Tom Beattie as Nicky Lancaster in The Vortex Picture: PAPER LANTERN THEATRE COMPANY

One of Coward’s first plays, there’s much to like and dislike. Director Sally Broatch and her cast wrestled the best out of a mishmash of a story brimming with too many ideas to create a thoroughly entertaining evening of wit and drama.

Dame Esther Rantzen talks sex, veg and whether she prefers Princess Diana or Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Wayne Savage
Rebecca Wilcox and her mother Dame Esther Rantzen Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dame Esther Rantzen talks to Wayne Savage about her debut UK tour and what it’s like being grilled live on stage by her daughter Rebecca Wilcox.

Madagascar, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A fun, colourful and entertaining watch’

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Rebekah Rodwell
Alex the lion played by X Factor winner Matt Terry Credit: Scott Rylander

A lively, fun filled show from the creators of Shrek the Musical and based on a movie of the same name comes Madagascar The Musical.

Most read

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24