Video

Everything you need to know ahead of Christchurch Park Fireworks

Ipswich Fireworks: Kev Handley Archant

Suffolk’s biggest firework display returns with a bang this November accompanied with a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Fireworks Credit: Kev Handley Ipswich Fireworks Credit: Kev Handley

The annual event takes place on Saturday, November 3 in Christchurch Park in Ipswich and is now in its 47th year.

The event is organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout Group and thousands of spectators are expected.

Entertainment on the night

The display, brought to you by Alchemy Fireworks, will be accompanied by a chart-topping soundtrack.

Ipswich Fireworks Credit: Kev Handley Ipswich Fireworks Credit: Kev Handley

There will also be a funfair, catering stalls, a bar, roaring bonfire and family friendly entertainment including party band Soul Kitchen and 11:11 Entertainments Fire Performers.

Live music comes from local vocalist Chelsea Francis, local four-piece Indie band The Naked French and street drummers ‘iDrum’.

‘DiggerWorld’, in association with Holmes Plant and Construction Ltd, is also making a return, giving children and big kids alike the opportunity to operate a mini-digger

Tickets and timings

Ipswich Fireworks: Kev Handley Ipswich Fireworks: Kev Handley

The gates open at 6pm with fireworks at 8pm and family fun through until 10pm.

Gates open- 6pm

Entertainment, funfair, catering and bars open - 6pm

Soul Kitchen on the Main Stage - 7pm and 8.20pm

iDrum, Chelsea Francis, Anton Juggler, 11.11 Entertainments Fire Performers, Chelsea Francis at Stage Two - 6.45pm, 7pm, 7.15pm, 7.30pm, 7.45pm, 8.20pm

“Big Heads” Parade - all evening

The Naked French at Stage Three - 6.30pm, 8.20pm

Spectacular Musical Fireworks by Alchemy Fireworks - 8pm

Park Closes - 10pm

The event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the 11th Ipswich Scout Group and other local charities since it started in 1972.

Ollie Arthur, event manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our 47th fireworks display.

“Our small team of volunteers have been busy all year organising the big night out of family fun featuring much more than the regions biggest musical fireworks display.

“We’ve got live music, entertainment, caterers, bars and our most thrilling fairground yet!

“We’re encouraging people to buy their tickets online in advance to save £1.50 off the gate price of each ticket.

“Please arrive at Christchurch Park in good time to catch the fireworks at 8pm with great entertainment before and after. Gates open at 6pm.”

Discounted tickets are now on sale on the Ipswich Fireworks website until Friday November 2 at £5.00 for children and £7.00 for adults.

Gate prices on the night increase to £6.50 for children and £8.50 for adults.

Tickets can also be purchased from all East of England Coop stores within Ipswich and surrounding areas, as well as many other local retailers listed on the Ipswich Fireworks website.