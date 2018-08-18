Video

Clacton Airshow 2018 - all you need to know

The Red Arrows in flight. The team is appearing at Clacton Airshow 2018

Get set for take-off! Clacton Airshow is back this week, celebrating 27 years of flight with a two-day spectacular. Here’s your guide to the big event.

When: August 23-24.

Where: Clacton Seafront and West Greensward

Opening times: Thursday 11am to 9pm and Friday 11am to 5pm.

Thousands of people were wowed by impressive aircraft displays at the 2017 Clacton Airshow.

Is there an admission charge?: No, Clacton Airshow is a free event, but visitors can make a donation if they wish, and you can also buy programmes to help fund the show.

Parking/transport: The main event car park is run by the Rotary Club of Clacton on Sea, in West Road, CO15 1AG, and will be open from 7.30am to 9.30pm on Thursday and 7.30am to 6pm on Friday. There is a charge of £8.50 per vehicle including the advance booking fee. There will be a free shuttle bus for any blue badge holders needing additional help.

Hedingham Park & Ride is also operating park and ride buses from across Clacton.

Aircraft taking part in last year's Clacton Airshow.

There will be a limited number of electric scooters at the airshow for disabled visitors, which need to be booked in advance by contacting the airshow team.

How many people are expected?: The Airshow is predicted to attract around 250,000 people over the two days.

What’s the weather forecast?: Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best said Thursday is currently predicted to be a mainly dry day and fairly bright, but with some cloud and maybe a couple of showers in the late afternoon. Friday is looking fairly bright but again there may be a few showers going into the evening. Forecasts may change closer to the time.

Spectacular action from last year's Clacton Airshow.

What are the main attractions?

Flights: The list of flights for this year includes:

RAF Red Arrows, Bremont Great War Display Team, RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, RAF Typhoon (Thursday only), RAF Chinook (Friday only), Slingsby T67, P-51D Mustang, Strikemaster, Muscle Biplane, Bronco Demo Team, Autogyro, Norwegian Vampires, Twister Aerobatic Team, The Fireflies, Otto the Helicopter, Tigers Army Parachute Display Team

Twilight flights will take place from 7.30 to 8.30pm on Thursday, backed by local businesses. Twister Aerobatic Team are due to perform an airborne ballet, while Bremont Great War Display Team, the Fireflies and Otto the Helicopter from O’Brien’s Flying Circus will also feature. The twilight flights will be followed by a major fireworks display at Clacton Pier.

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team will leap into action on both days, performing three jumps with amazing formations, smoke trailing and flying flags. The Tigers will also take part in the twilight display.

The spectacular RAF Chinook Display Team will bring to the noisy helicopters to the airshow on Friday, demonstrating the importance of the aircraft, which has been involved in missions all over the world.

Other entertainment: As well as the flights, there will also be varied on-site entertainment at the West Greensward, including exhibition stands and appearances by Titan the Robot at 11.30am, 1pm, 5pm and 6.30pm on Thursday and 12 noon on Friday. Spa and wellbeing stands, Water Zorbs and charity stands will also feature.

Food and drink

There will be a food court on the West Greensward, so you can enjoy a range of refreshments while you watch the entertainment.

For more details and information about the flight schedule, visit the official Clacton Airshow website. You can also follow the airshow on Twitter or Facebook, or call for more details on 01255 686633.