Classic farce to be staged by drama club in Woolpit

PUBLISHED: 12:18 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:18 30 October 2018

Pictured, left to right, are some of the cast of the Woolpit Drama Club's productioni of 'The Happiest Days of Your Life, Joyce Harper (Antonia Ridley), Miss Gossage (Clare Baker) and headmistress Miss Whitchurch (Paquita Savil) confront headmaster Mr Pond (John Lintin), Mr Billings (Gareth Hatton) and Dick Tassell (Paul Gort). Picture: WOOLPIT DRAMA CLUB

Archant

The Woolpit Drama Club is busy rehearsing for its next production which is taking place at the village hall next month.

They will be staging “The Happiest Days of Your Life”, which is described as a classic farce set in a boys’ boarding school. The film version, released in 1950, starred Alec Guinness and Margaret Rutherford.

In the upheaval of the post war 1940’s, boys and girls from two prestigious schools are billeted together in the same building by mistake and a heated battle of the sexes ensues between the headmaster and headmistress.

Events spiral out of control as the head teachers struggle for supremacy, leading to finely tuned comedic chaos. Hilarious misunderstandings ensue as school staff try to hide the truth from visiting parents with increasingly frenzied schemes.

Performances will take place on November 22, 23 and 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 (adults) and £6 (U16s) and are available from Elm Tree Gallery, in Woolpit, online at www.wegottickets.co.uk or telephone 01359 240393.

For more information email wooldramclub@gmail.com or visit the club’s website www.woolpitdrama.co.uk

