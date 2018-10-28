Heavy Rain

Review: Andy Fairweather Low and the Low Riders, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Wednesday, October 31

PUBLISHED: 22:58 31 October 2018

Andy Fairweather Low and The Low Riders. Picture: THE APEX

Archant

The distinct, high pitched gravely voice came across loud and clear and his six-piece knock out band ensured that the evening was a huge hit.

A near full house Apex were thrilled with the sounds of Andy and his fellow musicians who produced a wonderful near two-and-a-half-hour show performing many of his old hits along with a string of other compositions.

Each band member had their time in the spotlight but the undoubted star of the show was Mr Fairweather Low.

The singer/guitarist, who belies his 70 years of age, came to prominence as the lead singer in Amen Corner and the 1960s saw them clock up hit after pop hit.

Songs such as “Bend Me Shape Me”, “Hello Suzy”, “(If Paradise is) Half As Nice” and “High In The Sky” which were part of his repertoire, are internationally remembered to this day.

But since the early days, Andy has gone on to work with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, David Crosby and many more.

He bought the house down with his rendition of “Gin House” and rocked the auditorium with his undoubted skilful guitar playing during an instrumental session.

Review: The Habit of Art by Alan Bennett at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Yesterday, 16:36 James Marston
Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS

A fictional meeting between two towering figures of the 20th century, The Habit of Art comes from the pen of another national treasure – Alan Bennett.

New Wolsey hosts Ian Hislop satire about publisher arrested for libel three days running

Yesterday, 16:30 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Fame The Musical, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A mix of unrequited love, leg warmers and leotards’

Tue, 15:14 Rebekah Rodwell
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Based on the 1980s film of the same name is the UK musical tour starring Mica Paris, Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter.

Gallery: ‘Guys and Dolls’ to take to the stage at church in Bury St Edmunds

Tue, 08:14 Russell Cook
RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Young people from theatre company R W Productions are to take to the stage at St John’s Church, in Bury St Edmunds, at the weekend, for their production of “Guys and Dolls”.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter dancing for joy at Fame - The Musical role

Sunday, October 28, 2018 Wayne Savage
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter makes her stage debut in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame - The Musical, at the Ipswich Regent from tomorrow.

Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Wayne Savage
Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Singer, actress, author and presenter Mica Paris talks about how aspiring performers can learn a lot from coming to see Fame - The Musical and her friendship with Prince.

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

Friday, October 26, 2018 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Thursday, October 25, 2018 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

