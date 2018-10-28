Review: Andy Fairweather Low and the Low Riders, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Wednesday, October 31

Andy Fairweather Low and The Low Riders. Picture: THE APEX Archant

The distinct, high pitched gravely voice came across loud and clear and his six-piece knock out band ensured that the evening was a huge hit.

A near full house Apex were thrilled with the sounds of Andy and his fellow musicians who produced a wonderful near two-and-a-half-hour show performing many of his old hits along with a string of other compositions.

Each band member had their time in the spotlight but the undoubted star of the show was Mr Fairweather Low.

The singer/guitarist, who belies his 70 years of age, came to prominence as the lead singer in Amen Corner and the 1960s saw them clock up hit after pop hit.

Songs such as “Bend Me Shape Me”, “Hello Suzy”, “(If Paradise is) Half As Nice” and “High In The Sky” which were part of his repertoire, are internationally remembered to this day.

But since the early days, Andy has gone on to work with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, David Crosby and many more.

He bought the house down with his rendition of “Gin House” and rocked the auditorium with his undoubted skilful guitar playing during an instrumental session.