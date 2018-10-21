Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

There are exactly 54 tweets about Dave Gorman’s giraffe joke from his latest live show. I know because I’ve checked.

Visitors to Gorman’s Ipswich Regent appearance last night will perhaps appreciate this number - and my checking of it - but many will no doubt feel that this number does an injustice to the joke which is certainly one of the highlights of his performance.

Gorman’s return to the Regent was a triumphant one which was enjoyable for fans both old and new.

Those who had previously enjoyed his Dave tv show Modern Life is Goodish would have been familiar with his style if it was not already obvious from the title: as Gorman brought with him his now trademark powerpoint screen and clicker.

Those in the audience who were perhaps not so familiar with the comedian would have found solace is his often lighthearted and highly relatable day-to-day humour which certainly had the near packed Regent behind him.

Perhaps the best part of Gorman’s show though was his Found Poem, another well-known segment of his TV show, which translated very smoothly onto the stage and brought even the comedian himself to tears.

All in all a well executed show that still remains funny, even to Gorman, after months of touring.