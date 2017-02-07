Diverse range of performing talent announced for Southwold Arts Festival 2017

The line-up for the eagerly anticipated Southwold Arts Festival 2017 has been announced.

Popular poet and author Pam Ayres and Mike D’Abo and his Mighty Quintet are just two performers announced for the fourth edition of the annual festival organised by a dedicated team of volunteers.

There will be performances every morning, lunch-time, afternoon and evening between June 24 and July 1 covering all aspects of the arts from literature and music to drama and comedy.

Festival director, Lin Le Versha, said: “I am so pleased that we have managed to include performers with a local connection alongside national and international musicians and artists.

“It has always been the intention of the festival team to celebrate the very best in the world of art and this year, we have managed again to create a wonderfully diverse mix of events that will have wide popular appeal.”

Once again the event will begin with a magnificent street festival in the centre of Southwold on June 24 from midday.

This year’s street festival theme is ‘Take Flight’ and there will be a colourful parade of fairies, butterflies, birds and superheroes - together with street stalls, bands and entertainers.

Other performers announced to entertain crowds this summer include the award winning West End show - The Simon and Garfunkel Story, television gardener Christine Walkden, Ronnie Scott’s All Stars jazz band, local resident and theatre performer Sidi Scott providing a step-by-step talk on ballet.

As well as returning performer, television broadcaster, Lucy Worsley – who’s 2016 appearance at the festival was a sell-out show.

Deputy festival director, Di Brown, added: “After Lucy’s talk on murder to a packed hall in the 2016 Festival.

“We were thrilled when she said that she had enjoyed her visit to Southwold so much that she would like to return in 2017 to talk about her new book, which celebrates the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death and explores the author’s life though the places, rooms, houses and spaces which meant the most to her.”

A festival launch evening is to be held on February 13 at the Adnams’ Cellar and Kitchen in Southwold beginning at 6pm.

Tickets for the festival go on sale March 1 but Friends of Southwold Arts Festival can take advantage of a two week early booking facility.

To become a Friend of Southwold Arts Festival or for full line up listings visit: www.southwoldartsfestival.co.uk .