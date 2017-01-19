Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Entries are now open for Sudbury’s 95th festival of performing arts

10:00 25 January 2017

The Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts opened on the 13th February with the Dance Section at the Ormiston Academy.

The Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts opened on the 13th February with the Dance Section at the Ormiston Academy.

Archant

Aspiring musicians, actors and dancers are being invited to demonstrate their skills at one of the county’s longest-standing performing arts festivals.

The Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts opened on the 13th February with the Dance Section at the Ormiston Academy.The Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts opened on the 13th February with the Dance Section at the Ormiston Academy.

Now in its 95th year, the Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts is set to take place between February 11 and March 12, with a showcase concert wrapping up the event on March 19.

The competitive event is open to performers of all ages and gives them an opportunity to enter as a soloist or as part of a group in front of a sympathetic audience, and to receive an assessment from a professional adjudicator.

The competition started in 1922 as the Clare Festival and gradually expanded and moved to Sudbury. It now offers around 400 classes across the three main disciplines of music, dance, and speech and drama.

Mary Davies, chairman of the festival committee, said: “Children and adults with a wide range of abilities from all over East Anglia take part and benefit enormously from the experience – learning the discipline of preparing their piece, taking the stage, and watching and listening to their peers.

“There is an even wider choice of classes this year and we hope everyone interested can find something to suit his or her talents.”

This year, the dance section of the competition is at the Ormiston Academy from February 11 to 16. The music section runs from March 1 to 5, with speech and drama following on from March 9 to 12, both at the Delphi centre in Newton Road.

The closing concert will take place at the Ormiston Academy showcasing some of the talented performers across all three disciplines.

Programmes are available on the festival’s website at sudburyfestival.org.uk and at the Tourist Information Centre in Sudbury library. They can be picked up from Compact Music, North Street, Sudbury, and Balaam’s Music, Risbygate, Bury St Edmunds.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Did you know Jack Whitehall went to school with the Twilight Saga’s Robert Pattinson?

Yesterday, 15:18 Wayne Savage
Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Comedian Jack Whitehall’s latest tour, At Large, stops by the Ipswich Regent tomorrow and Thursday.

Guys and Dolls is the greatest musical comedy ever argues youth company

Yesterday, 11:12 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Connie Lamb as Sarah Brown and Sam Brown as Sky Masterson in Eastern Edge Theatre Company's production of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion. Photo: Peter Ling

Eastern Edge Theatre Company hope luck will be a lady for their run of Guys and Dolls at Felixstowe’s Spa Pavilion.

DanceEast showcases new work for families

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Andrew Clarke
Golilocks and the Three Bears by Northern Ballet part of the DanceEast spring season

DanceEast’s seasons tend to have a broad, over-arching theme which loosely ties together a series of unrelated events. In the past we have had seasons of world premieres or a season of shows which looked at migration and international cultures.

All those unfunny lefties rile me says Jim Davidson

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 James Rampton
Comedian Jim Davidson

Comedian Jim Davidson talks about latest tour 40 Years On, the highs and lows, being deliberately provocative and his charity work ahead of Ipswich Regent show.

Capel St Mary’s Orchard Players invite you to be their guest for Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, January 8, 2017
The principal cast of Beauty and the Beast, staged by Capel St Mary's Orchard Players January 12-14. Photos: Contributed

It may be a tale as old as time, but it’s the first time The Orchard Players have staged Beauty and the Beast. It’s been a challenge, director and group chairwoman Lynn Perera told entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Comedian Mike McClean talks family, the future and returning to the Ipswich Regent

Saturday, January 7, 2017 Wayne Savage, entertainment writer
Comedian Mike McClean is returning to the Ipswich Regent with his new show. Photo: Contributed

Comedian Mike McClean returns to Ipswich next week. Just be sure you don’t turn up late he tells entertainment writer Wayne Savage.

Allan Cosgrove talks Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, at the Ipswich Regent tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play the Ipswich Regent tonight. Photo: Contributed

Event’s Martin Hutchinson talks to Allan Cosgrove of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, playing the Ipswich Regent tonight.

Review: Cats, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, CTC, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Friday, January 6, 2017 Martine Silkstone
Georgia Gower as Exotica in The Children's Theatre Company's production of Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

An audience of all ages lapped up a polished performance from The CTC as the youth theatre group brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit show, Cats, to the Apex for some post-Christmas feline fun.

Sudbury’s Quay Theatre launches spring programme - who will you see?

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Emma Brennan
The Quay Theatre in Sudbury.

As the panto season came to a close on Sunday, Sudbury’s Quay Theatre is launching into its new spring programme with a broad range of fresh offerings including more comedy, local history talks and family film showings.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

Drug-driver banned

Potentially serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich sees busy road closed at rush hour

Police accident sign, stock image

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

More town centre homes on the way for Ipswich as social club heads for demolition

The former county council social club in Rope Walk, Ipswich, which is to be demolished and replaced with new homes.

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Man evicted from James Paget University Hospital bed says he wanted to leave

Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24