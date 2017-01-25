Essex pop star Olly Murs admits he’d like to be in Star Wars

Olly Murs Archant

Essex singing sensation Olly Murs has said he sees himself as a “Hans Solo-type character” at the opening of a new Star Wars attraction at Disneyland Paris.

Murs, from Witham, described the character as “a bit cheeky, a bit of a rogue and I think he was a superhero in a different way”.

The X-Factor star who has sold millions of singles and albums worldwide, added: “I like his look and style – Harrison Ford was incredible as Hans Solo so I think I would like to fit the mould of him.

“Nothing could turn me to the dark side. I’m a good guy – in and out – so Solo all the way for me.”

He made the comments while at the launch of Season of the Force at Disneyland Paris, a new attraction at the theme park including a show, film and workshops for young would-be Jedi.

Commenting on the attraction, Murs said: “To actually come here and see all the Star Wars characters was amazing, and I loved it, absolutely loved it.”

Season of the Force runs until March 26.