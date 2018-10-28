Heavy Rain

Fame The Musical, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A mix of unrequited love, leg warmers and leotards’

PUBLISHED: 15:14 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 30 October 2018

Rebekah Rodwell

Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

©Tristram Kenton

Based on the 1980s film of the same name is the UK musical tour starring Mica Paris, Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter.

Fame - The Musical comes to the Ipswich Regent, October 29 to November 3 Picture: TRISTRAM KENTONFame - The Musical comes to the Ipswich Regent, October 29 to November 3 Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Set in a New York Performing Arts School, we follow the rocky journey of the students through their adolescent years.

A mix of unrequited love (it all ends well!), challenging behaviour, substance abuse, sexuality and academic hurdles, all topped off with leg warmers and a healthy dose of leotards, this is a fun show for 80s fans.

Mica Paris reminds us of what a superb and powerful voice she has with other outstanding vocal performances from Keith Jack and Molly McGuire as Nick and Serena.

The performance consisted of a variety of dance routines from Salsa to ballet with some impressive lifts and hip twists.

Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTONMica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Jamal Kane Crawford plays a brooding Tyrone successfully with some impressive hip hop dance moves and great partnering to Jorgie Porter’s Iris.

Their unlikely pairing is endearing and enjoyable to watch.

READ MORE: Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

The relationship between Nick and Serena has the happiest ending as we see Nick finally realise his love for her by the end.

The saddest element and very apt at present is the eventual loss of Carmen due to substance abuse leaving a whole in her class.

This sadness turns into a great ending where finally we hear the whole of Irena Cara Oscar winning title song to the film.

READ MORE: Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter dancing for joy at Fame - The Musical role

Something I was disappointed to only hear in full at the end!

An enjoyable night that left the audience clapping and dancing in their seats.

