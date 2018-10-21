Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt: The Felixstowe link

PUBLISHED: 16:49 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:55 28 October 2018

Some of the drawings to complement Michael Rosens words were inspired by the coast around Felixstowe Ferry and the mouth of the Deben  areas whose squelchy mud and wind-ruffled grasses are lodged in Helen Oxenburys soul. From Were Going on a Bear Hunt, Walker, 1989 Picture: COURTESY WALKER BOOKS

Some of the drawings to complement Michael Rosens words were inspired by the coast around Felixstowe Ferry and the mouth of the Deben  areas whose squelchy mud and wind-ruffled grasses are lodged in Helen Oxenburys soul. From Were Going on a Bear Hunt, Walker, 1989 Picture: COURTESY WALKER BOOKS

Archant

How Suffolk inspired ‘the look’ - and how Helen Oxenbury created a famous children’s books logo

Part of the Walker Books logo - created by Helen OxenburyPart of the Walker Books logo - created by Helen Oxenbury

Some of the drawings for Michael Rosen’s We’re Going on a Bear Hunt were inspired by the coast around Felixstowe Ferry and the mouth of the Deben – areas whose squelchy mud and wind-ruffled grasses are lodged in Helen Oxenbury’s soul.

And as Leonard Marcus writes in his book, “One reason Helen felt so engaged by the text was that it gave her the chance to bring landscape into her work following a long run of books for babies and toddlers for which featureless (or nearly so) monochromatic backgrounds had been key elements of the age-appropriate design.”

MAIN ARTICLE: We’re Going on a Bear Hunt illustrator Helen Oxenbury at 80

He also raises an intriguing point about the illustrator feeling it important to know the bear’s backstory.

“She recalled in the Guardian: ‘It occurred to me three-quarters of the way through that possibly the bear was all on his own in the cave, and might just have wanted some company rather than to eat the children.’

“In the dramatic moonlit scene printed on the closing endpapers, the bear, with his back to the viewer, slopes off into the night, looking utterly downcast…

“The sudden pivot from suspense to pathos lends the story an unexpectedly poignant added dimension. In that one seemingly unscripted moment, a merry song of innocence becomes a song of experience as well.”

Helen’s bear – ‘woven into the fabric’

Apart from Penguin Books’… er… penguin, one of the most memorable publishing logos must be Walker’s bear. And for that we must thank Helen Oxenbury.

It was the mid-1980s when founder Sebastian Walker and his first art director asked Helen to come up with iconography for them.

“The Walker Bear is always in motion, right foot first, perpetually carrying the flickering candle in its green candlestick – respected the world over as a symbol of publishing quality and distinction,” says current publisher Deirdre McDermott.

“So it is that the story of Helen Oxenbury’s astonishing contribution to children’s books is intrinsically woven into the fabric and legacy of Walker Books.”

Was Helen given a free hand? “Yes, I think so,” says the modest artist. “It was so long ago! I don’t think I was the first person they asked. It wasn’t exactly scraping the barrel… but I came up with an image they liked!”

Why Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter chose Fame - The Musical over Strictly Come Dancing

09:00 Wayne Savage
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter makes her stage debut in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame - The Musical, at the Ipswich Regent from tomorrow.

Mica Paris interview - Back in the day, people grafted to become a star

Yesterday, 15:11 Wayne Savage
Mica Paris plays straight talking teacher Miss Sherman in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Singer, actress, author and presenter Mica Paris talks about how aspiring performers can learn a lot from coming to see Fame - The Musical and her friendship with Prince.

Review: Dave Gorman: With Great Powerpoint Comes Great Responsibility

Fri, 11:51 Katy Sandalls
Comedian Dave Gorman perfomed at the Ipswich Regent last night Picture: SUPPLIED BY IPSWICH REGENT

A well executed and sleek performance from Dave Gorman managed to tickle every funny bone in the Ipswich Regent last night.

Spill opens with Clarion Call: women’s voices mark World War One centenary

Thu, 15:57 Andrew Clarke
The Pyre Parade will end the 2018 Spill Festival in spectacular fashion by parading an effigy, stuffed with bad news, through the town and then setting it alight Photo: Pacitti Company

Spill Festival has become an important part of Suffolk’s cultural calendar. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to artistic director Robert Pacitti and was guided through a packed programme

Taking a dead uncle on holiday leads to musical mayhem in rarely staged show

Thu, 15:25 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Gallery Players production of Lucky Stiff, a rarely performed musical farce Photo: Jon Tavener

The Gallery Players have long had a reputation for unearthing unusual or rarely performed shows. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to director Jon Tavener about their latest little gem

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

Thu, 11:57 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

Jimmy Carr will return to Colchester in 2019

Wed, 17:22 Sophie Barnett
Jimmy Carr is set to return to Colchester in 2019. Picture: CHAMBERS MANAGEMENT

Award-winning comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his ‘Terribly Funny’ tour to Colchester’s Charter Hall.

Joanna Lumley, Ipswich Regent review: “A fabulous evening, darling”

Tue, 10:10 Georgia Watson
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Joanna Lumley jogged onto the stage at the Regent last night exuding boundless energy and looking fabulous in sparkly trainers.

Review: Red Riding Hood, Red Rose Chain, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, October 20

Sunday, October 21, 2018 Wayne Savage
Joanna Sawyer and Darren Latham in Red Riding Hood at The Avenue Theatre Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

It was impossible not to smile as youngsters from Chantry’s children centres enjoyed this charming spin on a family favourite.

Most read

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Universal Credit to cost disabled people £300 a month, says new report

Citizens Advice have revealed the serious impact new benefits could have on disabled people living in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Wherstead Road to close again this morning as abnormal load travels to Bramford

The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24