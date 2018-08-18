Walsham le Willows to stage its annual Open Gardens Weekend

Walsham le Willows Open Gardens Weekend.

The Walsham le Willows Open Gardens Weekend is taking place this weekend and will celebrate its 38th year.

Being held on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday a total of 30 gardens will be open this year ranging from large to miniscule with each one making a unique contribution to the event.

The idea for the open gardens was first suggested by the then vicar of St Mary’s, the Rev John Rutherford, but credit for the ongoing development goes to the late Hilary Russell and her husband Dr Alec Russell who has also passed away. His role as Honorary President has now been taken by his daughter Penelope Robins.

Over 250 people from the village are involved in the event with funds raised for village causes and the maintainance of the fabric of the church and so far over £260,000 has been raised for St Mary’s the Virgin.

There will be music from the Breckland Brass Band and the Gislingham Silver Band at the Memorial Village Hall and there is also a village market, an arts sale and floral art along with vintage cars and a parade.

Refreshements will be provided at the Priory Room and the Memorial Village Hall and the event runs from 11am to 5.30pm both days.