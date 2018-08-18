Gallery

Did you Listen to the Man? George Ezra Newmarket Nights gallery

George Ezra in concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

Were you one of the crowds watching George Ezra at Newmarket Nights? Spot yourself in our photo gallery.

Audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA Audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

With a string of smash hits like Budapest, Listen to the Man and Blame It on Me, George has built up a huge following and is one of the top-selling artists of the decade.

He was the latest star to appear in the 2018 Newmarket Nights season, following in the wake of other top names including Paloma Faith, James Blunt Craig David, Plan B, The Magic of Motown and Nile Rodgers.

Capturing the event on their phones, audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA Capturing the event on their phones, audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

When the concert was announced, Jockey Club Racecourses’ regional director Amy Starkey said they were looking forward to welcoming George Ezra for the first time, adding, “George has been a firm favourite of the festival circuit for a few years.”

Next weekend, on August 25, The Vamps will be the next top act to appear in the season of open-air concerts, headlining the popular Summer Saturday Live event after an afternoon of horse-racing.

