Gallery

Did you Listen to the Man? George Ezra Newmarket Nights gallery

PUBLISHED: 15:54 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 20 August 2018

George Ezra in concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

George Ezra in concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

Were you one of the crowds watching George Ezra at Newmarket Nights? Spot yourself in our photo gallery.

Audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIAAudience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

With a string of smash hits like Budapest, Listen to the Man and Blame It on Me, George has built up a huge following and is one of the top-selling artists of the decade.

He was the latest star to appear in the 2018 Newmarket Nights season, following in the wake of other top names including Paloma Faith, James Blunt Craig David, Plan B, The Magic of Motown and Nile Rodgers.

Capturing the event on their phones, audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIACapturing the event on their phones, audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

When the concert was announced, Jockey Club Racecourses’ regional director Amy Starkey said they were looking forward to welcoming George Ezra for the first time, adding, “George has been a firm favourite of the festival circuit for a few years.”

READ MORE: George Ezra Newmarket Nights review

Enthusiastic audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIAEnthusiastic audience members at the George Ezra concert. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

If you spot yourself or a friend in our photo gallery, taken by Martin Dunning/On Track Media, share this post or tag them in the comments on social media.

Next weekend, on August 25, The Vamps will be the next top act to appear in the season of open-air concerts, headlining the popular Summer Saturday Live event after an afternoon of horse-racing.

The George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIAThe George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

The audience at the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIAThe audience at the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

A packed audience at the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING / ON TRACK MEDIAA packed audience at the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING / ON TRACK MEDIA

Crowds at the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING / ON TRACK MEDIACrowds at the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING / ON TRACK MEDIA

Crowds watching the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIACrowds watching the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

Crowds watching the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIACrowds watching the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

The George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIAThe George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

Crowds at the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING / ON TRACK MEDIACrowds at the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING / ON TRACK MEDIA

The George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIAThe George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

The George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING / ON TRACK MEDIAThe George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING / ON TRACK MEDIA

Crowds enjoying the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIACrowds enjoying the George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

Enjoying the concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIAEnjoying the concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

