George Ezra, Newmarket Nights review: 'He used his setlist to tell a story'

The George Ezra concert at Newmarket Nights. Picture: MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA MARTIN DUNNING/ON TRACK MEDIA

George Ezra takes to the stage, captivating his audience, at another successful Newmarket Nights.

Having released his second album Staying at Tamara’s earlier in the year, a headline performance at Newmarket Nights was announced shortly after as part of his new tour. I jumped at the first opportunity to get tickets and travelled to the racecourse by coach with Galloway.

Ezra used his setlist throughout the evening to tell the audience a story of his time travelling Europe and in particular, Barcelona where he stayed with a young lady called Tamara, inspiring the title for his latest album and tour.

As with many Newmarket Nights events, the crowd varies from young pop-enthusiasts to frequent race-goes, perhaps resulting in a crowd more familiar with his recent chart-hits.

Therefore the biggest cheers of the night were given for his latest releases which became the soundtrack for barbecues this summer such as Paradise and Don’t Matter Now.

It could be argued that his newer songs are generally more well-received but there was a slight suggestion of momentarily losing the energetic crowd during his perhaps lesser known songs such as the affectionately titled Song 6, something that may not have happened with fans who have followed him since the release of his first album.

There was still undeniably a large following of fans familiar with 2014’s Wanted On Voyage such as myself who appreciated some of the more sincere sounds of hits such as Budapest and Barcelona being delivered with energy in keeping with the positivity of his new album.

Ezra has become synonymous with a baritone voice but ended his set on a ‘high note’ with the number one hit Shotgun being performed as the final song of the encore to a rapturous cheer that captured the upbeat and positive feeling of the night.