Gok Wan gives incredible makeover to ‘truly amazing’ carer at Norwich show

29 October, 2018 - 11:34
Diane Allen getting her makeover by Gok Wan Credit:Louisa Baldwin

Diane Allen getting her makeover by Gok Wan Credit:Louisa Baldwin

Archant

It was all about the confidence in Norwich this weekend as TV fashionista Gok Wan brought his One Size Fits All tour to the city.

The sold out show took place at the Mercure Hotel with hundreds of women of all shapes and sizes hoping to pick up style tips.

But one lucky lady in the audience had a day she will never forget as she was picked to have a makeover by Gok and his team.

At the start of the show, Gok asked the audience to raise their hands if they wanted to nominate someone they were with.

But it was 63-year-old Diane Allen’s story which tugged at the heartstrings of the audience and to a chorus of cheers she was whisked backstage for a fashion overhaul.

Diane, who lives in Ipswich, was nominated by her daughter Wendy for her positive outlook on life despite her own health battles and dealing with a number of deaths in the family.

Speaking to this paper whilst Diane was getting her makeover, Wendy said: “Mum’s had a tough two years - her mum got diagnosed with dementia in Easter 2016 and so we had a year with that and she unfortunately also fell over and had a bleed on the brain and had to have an operation.

READ MORE: PrimEvil review: “You can be fairly sure your pet hate is lurking somewhere”

“My other nan was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in November 2016 she went downhill very quickly and we basically moved in and nursed her and she died in the January.

Diane getting her makeover from Gok and his team of stylists Credit: Louisa Baldwin

“Also my mum’s uncle who had been like the head of the family because mum’s dad had died when she was 16 went in for hip surgery and then he died.

“My nan who had the dementia and had been doing fine had a stroke and we lost her at the end of August.

“She’s done all the caring for both the nans, she’s been absolutely a rock for everyone and she’s got MS as well so her own set of health problems but she doesn’t stop and has been truly amazing.”

Whilst getting her make-up done by Gok’s team, Diane admitted her style was jeans and a jumper and caring for her ill relatives had left her “dressing for convenience and practically” and comfort eating.

She also said the last time she felt confident in what she was wearing was at a wedding 15 years ago.

Gok Wan, who was once 21-stone and has battled his own body confidence issues, then took over to style Diane’s hair before she was given a new outfit.

He said: “The best part of fashion is makeovers, the idea you can have someone who the audience have voted for and her story has won them over is lovely and who doesn’t like to feel gorgeous and pampered.”

Diane was nominated by her daugher Wendy for the makeover Credit: Louisa BaldwinDiane was nominated by her daugher Wendy for the makeover Credit: Louisa Baldwin

READ MORE: If you let your teenagers go trick-or-treating then shame on you

At the end of the event, Diane walked on stage and saw her new look in the mirror for the first time.

Dressed in a purple velvet dress from Issa London, Diane held her hands up in disbelief and started crying.

The event also showcased local businesses in a fashion show, including Boo Boutique in Norwich, Auburn Boutique in Beccles and Champagne Moments Boutique in Attleborough.

The runners and stylists for the event also came from Norwich University of the Arts and the makeover was sponsored by intu Chapelfield.

