Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Five more great TV dramas to look forward to in autumn

PUBLISHED: 15:21 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 22 August 2018

VANITY FAIR Picture taken at Deal,Kent. OLIVIA COOKE as Becky Sharp and TOM BATEMAN as Captain Radon Crawley

VANITY FAIR Picture taken at Deal,Kent. OLIVIA COOKE as Becky Sharp and TOM BATEMAN as Captain Radon Crawley

Archant

From period drama to a thriller set in the 1970s, the story of a mother’s love to a game of cat and mouse, there’s drama to suit everyone this autumn. We look at another five great dramas to settle down on the sofa for this autumn.

Mother's Day - Susan McHugh (VICKY MCCLURE), Arthur McHugh (DAVID WILMOT) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Steffan HillMother's Day - Susan McHugh (VICKY MCCLURE), Arthur McHugh (DAVID WILMOT) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Steffan Hill

The nights are drawing in and the television is beckoning you to draw closer - here are a further five great dramas to look forward to this autumn.

Another five great dramas to look forward to this autumn

Becker (ALEXANDER SKARSGARD) - (C) The Little Drummer Girl Distribution Limited. - Photographer: Jonathan OlleyBecker (ALEXANDER SKARSGARD) - (C) The Little Drummer Girl Distribution Limited. - Photographer: Jonathan Olley

1) Killing Eve, BBC: While we’re waiting for the second series of Fleabag (not due until next year at the earliest) there’s this from its creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to tide us over, although it’s a million miles away from the tragic-comedy we know and love her for. The series has been shown on BBC America first. Based on Luke Jennings’ 2015 novel Codename Villanelle, Killing Eve stars Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, a desk-bound MI5 officer who is on the trail of psychopathic hitwoman Oksana Astankova (Jodie Comer) – aka Villanelle – after she commits a string of murders across several countries. However the two women gradually become obsessed with each other as the cat and mouse game between them gathers pace. Funny, subversive and feminist, it’s already Emmy-nominated.

When can I watch it? September on BBC1 and as an instant box set on BBC Three.

Best quote in Fleabag: “I have a horrible feeling that I’m a greedy, perverted, selfish, apathetic, cynical, depraved, morally-bankrupt woman who can’t even call herself a feminist.”

Press - Duncan Allen (BEN CHAPLIN), George Emmerson (DAVID SUCHET) - (C) Lookout Point - Photographer: Colin HuttonPress - Duncan Allen (BEN CHAPLIN), George Emmerson (DAVID SUCHET) - (C) Lookout Point - Photographer: Colin Hutton

2) Vanity Fair, ITV: The BBC has aired adaptations of William Makepeace Thackeray’s classic 1848 novel four times – the last time the drama set against a backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars was shown was in 1998. The story of villainy, crime, merriment, love, cheating and fighting is coming to ITV in autumn with Olivia Cooke cast as Becky Sharp and Tom Batemen as Captain Rawdon Crawley. The cast is stellar and includes Suranne Jones, Michael Palin, Martin Clunes, Frances de La Tour, Simon Russell Beale and Claire Skinner. The plot follows Becky Sharp as she attempts to claw her way out of poverty and scale the heights of society. Bodice-busting fun.

When can I watch it? September.

What did Tennessee Williams say about vanity? I’m glad you asked: “There comes a time when you look into the mirror and you realize that what you see is all that you will ever be. And then you accept it. Or you kill yourself. Or you stop looking in mirrors.”

3) The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1: Brilliant young actress Charlie (Pugh) strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on holiday in Greece - but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker (Alexander Skarsgård, forever True Blood’s 1000-year-old vampire Viking Eric Northman to me #TeamEric), an Israeli intelligence officer who entangles her in a high-stakes plot that unfolds as she takes on the role of a lifetime in the ‘theatre of the real’. Set in the late 1970s, yet sharply contemporary, The Little Drummer Girl by John le Carre weaves a dynamic and exciting story of espionage and international intrigue, of love and betrayal. Try to ignore Skarsgård’s costumes, which are often more technicolour than a rainbow.

When can I watch it? Autumn.

What’s John Le Carre’s real name: David John Moore Cornwell.

4) Press: BBC1: David Suchet stars as a newspaper press baron in this new drama which charts the fortunes of a liberal left broadsheet and a tabloid after the phone-hacking scandal. Written by Doctor Foster’s Mike Bartlett, it will be a drama which looks at why news is important and the ethical dilemmas reporters and editors face each day (today, the biggest dilemma I faced was whether to take one or two sweets from the tin left on newsdesk). “I’d love to say it’s going to restore journalists’ reputations, but I’m not convinced it will,” he said. Oh good.

When can I watch it? Soon

Why can’t TV show journalists in a good light? Don’t get me started.

5) Mother’s Day, BBC2: Written by Nick Leather, Mother’s Day focuses on two ordinary women living either side of the Irish Sea, brought together in the wake of the Warrington bombing. Vicky McClure plays Susan McHugh, the mother of two so outraged by the loss of young life that she organised one of the largest peace rallies in Irish history, leading thousands to protest at the continued violence of the Troubles. Anna Maxwell Martin plays Wendy Parry, the mother of 12 year old Tim Parry who lost his life in the attack.

When can I see it? It will mark the 25th anniversary of the tragedy when airs in Autumn.

What does Vicky McClure say? “Susan McHugh’s actions back in 1993 remain just as inspirational today as they were 25 years ago.”

Topic Tags:

Video: 13 things to do in Suffolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Yesterday, 12:45 Louisa Baldwin
The Kids Group at last year's Maui Waui Festival Picture: JERRY TYE

From a cactus and chilli festival to custom cars, there is plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

Backstage shenanigans with the cast of Red Rose Chain’s Much Ado About Nothing 2018

13:25 Wayne Savage
Fizz Waller and Ricky Oakley in Much Ado About Nothing Picture: DAVID NEWBORN

Backstage, there’s a whole other story going on at the same time as the one you’re watching on stage. I got an extended peek behind the curtain, well in this case a plywood Nissen hut, of Red Rose Chain’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Make Way for Lucia to be performed at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury

Saturday, August 18, 2018 Michael Steward
‘Make Way for Lucia’ is showing at The Quay in Sudbury in September

Sudbury Dramatic Society (SDS) returns to the Quay Theatre next month with Make Way for Lucia by John Van Druten, adapted from the popular series of books by EF Benson.

Video: Hippodrome Circus Summer Spectacular review: A Great Yarmouth delight whatever the weather

Friday, August 17, 2018 Stacia Briggs
Many of the acts taking part in the opening sequence of the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus Summer Spectacular is an absolute delight, whatever the weather. Roll up, roll up for a show that you’ll remember forever.

This is where you can see Strictly Come Dancing professionals in East Anglia

Friday, August 17, 2018 Jessica Long
Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice will be back in the region with leading lady Luba Mushtuk. Picture: Strictly Theatre Company.

With the new series of Strictly Come Dancing set to get underway very soon, here is where you can see professional dancers from the show at theatres across East Anglia.

Video: The League of Gentlemen, Ipswich Regent review: ‘It’s the old lines that get the best reception’

Thursday, August 16, 2018 Dominic Moffitt
The League of Gentlemen. Picture: BBC DVD

For those not familiar with the work of Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith the show could have crawled from the depths of a chaotic reality.

Video: 11 great shows coming to the Ipswich Regent this season

Monday, August 13, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
Joanna Lumley Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

From Fame the Musical to Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless, there is something for everyone this autumn at the Ipswich Regent.

Shake up your Shakespeare: 10 innovative plays for today

Saturday, August 11, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen as a Nazi-like Richard III in an innovative re-staging of the Shakespeare classic. Photo: United Artists

Shakespeare continues to be one of the most adaptable playwrights. His work is endlessly rewarding and continues to benefit from some inspired reinventions. Andrew Clarke and Lynne Mortimer recall some of their most memorable encounters with The Bard

Joe Pasquale discusses 30 years in comedy ahead of anniversary tour coming to region

Friday, August 10, 2018
Joe Pasquale

From his TV appearance on talent show New Faces to I’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here! winner, helium-voiced comedian Joe Pasquale is a household name.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24