‘Guys and Dolls’ to take to the stage at church in Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 08:14 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:00 30 October 2018
Archant
Young people from theatre company R W Productions are to take to the stage at St John’s Church, in Bury St Edmunds, at the weekend, for their production of “Guys and Dolls”.
The group is run by Caroline Ranson and Katie Wright and contains a host of talented youngsters aged 12 to 21.
There are two performances which take place on Saturday, November 3, at 4pm and 7.30pm.
“Guys and Dolls” tells of con-man Nathan Detroit’s efforts to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, craps game.
When their trusty venue is found out by the police Nathan has to find a new home quickly - but he doesn’t have the money to secure the one location he finds.
Enter Sky Masterson, a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached.
Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take a “doll” of Nathan’s choosing to Havana, Cuba, with him on a date.
When Sky agrees to the bet Nathan chooses uptight Evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission.
Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself.
“Guys and Dolls” takes the audience from the bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a “guy” will go when he truly falls in love with a “doll.”
“Guys and Dolls” features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including “Adelaide’s Lament”, “I’ve Never Been In Love Before”, “If I Were A Bell” and “Luck Be a Lady.”