‘Guys and Dolls’ to take to the stage at church in Bury St Edmunds

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday

Young people from theatre company R W Productions are to take to the stage at St John’s Church, in Bury St Edmunds, at the weekend, for their production of “Guys and Dolls”.

The cast of Guys and Dolls are all aged from 12 to 21 years old

The group is run by Caroline Ranson and Katie Wright and contains a host of talented youngsters aged 12 to 21.

The gangsters from this Saturday's production

There are two performances which take place on Saturday, November 3, at 4pm and 7.30pm.

Pictured are Sky, played by Harry Falkingham, and Sarah, played by Kathryn Abberley

“Guys and Dolls” tells of con-man Nathan Detroit’s efforts to find new life for his illegal, but notorious, craps game.

Michael Heslop plays Nathan and Amy Winterbottom takes on the role of Adelaide in the Guys and Dolls production

When their trusty venue is found out by the police Nathan has to find a new home quickly - but he doesn’t have the money to secure the one location he finds.

RW Productions in Bury St Edmunds are staging Guys and Dolls in St John's Church this Saturday

Enter Sky Masterson, a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached.

Nathan bets Sky that he can’t take a “doll” of Nathan’s choosing to Havana, Cuba, with him on a date.

When Sky agrees to the bet Nathan chooses uptight Evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, head of Broadway’s Save-a-Soul Mission.

Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful that he falls in love with her himself.

“Guys and Dolls” takes the audience from the bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a “guy” will go when he truly falls in love with a “doll.”

“Guys and Dolls” features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including “Adelaide’s Lament”, “I’ve Never Been In Love Before”, “If I Were A Bell” and “Luck Be a Lady.”

Tickets are available here