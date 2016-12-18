Hartismere students’ ‘fantastic’ pop-up art exhibition fills vacant shop in Eye town centre

Hartismere School art student Ollie with his work. Picture: Ruth Stanley Archant

A pop-up art exhibition put together by a group of Suffolk students has been praised for transforming an empty shop with a “vast assortment of vibrant and engaging work”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hartismere School art student Cathy at the exhibition. Picture: Ruth Stanley Hartismere School art student Cathy at the exhibition. Picture: Ruth Stanley

Hartismere School’s art department took over the vacant shop in the centre of Eye to present a “small snapshot of staff and students’ creative skills” including current GCSE and A-level work.

Ruth Stanley, Hartismere art technician and artist in residence, helped arrange the exhibition by securing permission from premises owner Yusuf Karakus to use the space while it was awaiting refurbishment.

“For the students it was an opportunity to exhibit their work within the heart of the local community,” she said.

“We know how talented and artistic our students can be, but it was great to hear members of the public compliment them on the standard of the work.

Hartismere School art exhibition. Picture: Ruth Stanley Hartismere School art exhibition. Picture: Ruth Stanley

“We have an annual summer exhibition in school, which is always well-attended. However, this has been a great opportunity for the residents of Eye and the surrounding area, who might not usually get a chance to see the students’ work, to encounter the creative talents of a younger generation in a different setting.”

Art teacher Caroline Aldous-Goodge curated the exhibition with the students’ help to showcase a variety of fine art, illustration, graphics, textiles, photography, art, craft and design.

People attending the exhibition last week are said to have described it as “really inspiring”, “fantastic” and a “credit to all involved”.

One of the students also said it was a “real privilege” to exhibit his work, which made him feel like a “respected artist”.

Hartismere School art exhibition. Picture: Ruth Stanley Hartismere School art exhibition. Picture: Ruth Stanley

Ms Stanley has thanked those who supported the event, including the caterers and those who attended.

“Pop-up shops are a brilliant enterprise and it has been fantastic being able to fill an otherwise empty shop with a vast assortment of both vibrant and engaging work,” she added.

“It was an excellent turn- out and the students’ work was greatly received.”