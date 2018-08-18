What can we expect from the rest of the Ipswich Maritime Festival as day one ends?

Tall ships and funfair on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: TIM GARRET-MOORE (c) copyright newzulu.com

If you heard the bang and fizz of fireworks but didn’t see them you probably missed the first day of the Ipswich Maritime Festival.

More than 65,000 people attended the 2017 Ipswich Maritime Festival Picture: GARY DONNISON More than 65,000 people attended the 2017 Ipswich Maritime Festival Picture: GARY DONNISON

Saturday was a rampant success with thousands of people coming down to the Ipswich quay to watch ships sailing past, meet Jack Sparrow (that’s Captain, Jack Sparrow) and to experience the tasteful delights of the food market, beer festival and the terrifying head of an inflatable shark.

The day was capped off with a splendid firework display over the quay.

Last year’s event attracted 65,000 unique visitors across the two days, but Ipswich Borough Council and main sponsor Isaacs on the Quay predicted that this year’s festival will be even bigger.

Feel like you missed out? Don’t worry, you haven’t missed all the fun as the free family festival will still be running from 10am-6pm today with plenty more great activities still left to enjoy.

The first day of the Ipswich Maritime Festival ends with a beautiful firework display Picture: TWITTER @allaboutipswich The first day of the Ipswich Maritime Festival ends with a beautiful firework display Picture: TWITTER @allaboutipswich

The theme of this year is still pirates and like the groups of swash-buckling privateers out on the quay, festival goers are encouraged to don their own pirate gear.

The beer festival will still be running and is likely to outlast the festival, opening at 11am and finishing at 7:30pm, this is situated next to the ABP Haven Marina Offices near Stoke Bridge.

There will be another set of live performances from acts like The Silburys, Shoot the Drummer and Hurricane Alley whilst the Waterfront Bistro will host its own stage, next to it’s beautiful outside bar, with Mj Soul kicking off his set from 3pm.

Ships and boats are always at the heart of the Maritime Festival and there are a number of brilliant vessels featured this year including The MT Kent, the Sailing Barge Victor, The Laura Moncur and more.

Captain Jack Sparrow (Matt Harris), with the Commodore (Adam Wright) and Elizabeth Swan (Kayleigh Burnard) at the Ipswich Maritime Festival at the Waterfront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Captain Jack Sparrow (Matt Harris), with the Commodore (Adam Wright) and Elizabeth Swan (Kayleigh Burnard) at the Ipswich Maritime Festival at the Waterfront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You will be able to climb aboard some vessels to look around, and trips on the Orwell Lady are also available.

Local traders will have a wide range of craft stalls for you to visit, with a funfair and street entertainment also available.

Remember that while there will not be a special event car park, you can use car parks around the town centre.

To help transport guests around the site, this year there will be a land train, and a foot ferry to get you from one side of the site to the other which are both free but have limited capacity.

Colourful bunting and flags fly on the boats for the Ipswich Maritime Festival at the Waterfront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Colourful bunting and flags fly on the boats for the Ipswich Maritime Festival at the Waterfront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

To find out more visit the website here.