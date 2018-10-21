Waterfront art celebrates soldiers of the First World War

The words of soldiers have been brought to life at Ipswich Waterfront in an artistic salute to soldiers of the First World War.

The billboards for the project, Turned Red Earth, were finished on Thursday, October 18 ahead of the SPILL Festival which is now taking place in the town until Sunday, November 4.

Dedham-based writer Lucy Greeves and photographer Eleanor Skan, collaborated on the project combining poetry and still-life photographs- which are displayed on large scale billboards along the docks. The words used are detailed fragments of touching descriptions of nature and landscape taken from the letters of soldiers during their time in the trenches. While the images depict 10 different flowers found within a mile of Lucy’s house in Dedham.

Lucy Greeves, who visited the billboards during their installation, said: “The best thing for me is watching the reactions from passers-by. Most people slow down when they see them, or stop and look for a little while - and that’s exactly what I wanted. Each flower offers a fleeting moment of beauty and peace, just as they did for the soldiers who saw them during WW1.”

The project is going to be printed as a limited edition book- which will be funded by the pair’s kickstarter campaign which raised an incredible £6,350 in 30 days- smashing their original £5,000 target.

They are now available to order online.